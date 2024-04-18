Wynn Las Vegas Hosts Revelry Festival This June

Wynn Las Vegas is hosting Revelry, a food, wine and spirit festival on June 5–8, 2024. The exclusive event involves four days of food, wine and spirits, from pop-up tastings and kitchen collaborations to multi-course dinners and a grand tasting feast, all from the top culinary talent, vintners and mixologists. But this event is so much more than your basic food festival. Imagine the world’s top chefs gathering all in one place, presenting their best dishes.

The edible entertainment is amplified by live performances from acclaimed musicians, artists, DJs and more. “Wynn Las Vegas is known for creating innovative, once-in-a-lifetime experiences and our inaugural Revelry festival will be no exception,” says Wynn Las Vegas president Steve Weitman. “The array of events coupled with the unique pairing of world-renowned chefs will offer guests an unparalleled culinary adventure.” Revelry Weekend follows The World’s 50 Best Restaurant Awards, also taking place at Wynn on June 5.