Jimmy Choo Debuts A Golf Collection

After a recent successful collaboration with designer Jean-Paul Gaultier, British fashion and accessories label Jimmy Choo is hitting it out of the park (or the green) with a collection designed in collaboration with Malbon Golf. Founded in 2017 by culture and golf enthusiasts Stephen and Erica Malbon, Malbon Golf is a lifestyle brand showcasing high-performance golf shoes and accessories. From the course to the clubhouse, the sporty-yet-elevated Jimmy Choo/Malbon collection include effortless slip-on mules crafted in JC monogrammed denim or embossed leather finished with embroidery and interlocked logos. The Diamond Golf trainers embrace a sleek build with smooth leather uppers, while textured diamond cleats incorporate an efficient base for successfully tallying scores. “I love to surprise people with our collaborations, unexpected pairings that underscore shared values and expertise,” says Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi. “Malbon are the masters of fusing fashion with function in golf wear. Blended with Jimmy Choo’s inherent glamour, you get a collection that’s playfully glamorous.” A limited-edition golf bag, club head covers, shoe bags, towels, bucket hats and caps are also in the range.