Room Request! The Londoner

The Londoner calls itself “the world’s first super boutique hotel,” and there’s some real truth to that. A relatively new construction located in bustling Leicester Square, just below London’s busy Chinatown and smack in the middle of the West End, it features 350 rooms across 16 stories (designed with interiors by Yabu Pushelberg) Based on location and size, one would think the hotel would be as bustling as a train station. And sometimes, breakfast in the lobby at Whitcomb’s feels a bit frenetic. But this is not a party hotel. The lobby bar can be lively, but everything else here is surprisingly peaceful, a refuge from the occasionally overwhelming tourist traps just outside. The hotel uses the theater as its muse whether it’s in the buzzy main lobby bar, gin-focused Joshua’s Tavern, Whitcomb’s restaurant, the Whisky Room speakeasy or the Japanese menu accompanied by sweeping city views at the rooftop venue, 8 at The Londoner. A massive excavation project resulted in extensive subterranean meeting and event spaces, as well as The Retreat, a full-service spa and pool located four stories below ground, making for the ultimate urban wellness experience. Besides a shockingly easy to use contemporary light switch system in the guest rooms, the Londoner also boasts a great blue bathroom. There’s a Japanese toilet—always a plus—and maybe the best shower we’ve ever been in in London. Press a button and just enjoy.

DuJour spoke with the property’s general manager, Patrick Katzenberg, to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

Well the Penthouse of course! But more realistically I would say the Capital Suites.

What makes it so special?

The Yabu Pushelberg loft-inspired design of these seven suites gives a real sense of elegant open planned living and the separate living room space is a great advantage. But, I would say the biggest draw for these suites is the iconic London views. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow the guests to gaze out over some of the most recognizable views in London. Located on the corners on the property, they have the most fantastic wrap-around windows, affording a view over the hustle and bustle whilst you are cosseted inside this glorious apartment-like space. The key feature for me (as I love to entertain) is the dining table, six guests can dine comfortably creating a real home feel.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

On average £2,995

What’s your favorite design element on property?

There are so many, but the vaulted ceiling above the pool in The Retreat is quite impressive, it gives the illusion of natural sunlight pouring into the space whilst simultaneously being around 20m or so underground. It’s phenomenal.

What’s an interesting titbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

As a condition for the planning approval for The Londoner, we were required to contribute an artwork to the surrounding community and we chose to integrate the piece into the building itself, holding a competition that Ian Monroe, a local based artist won. So the glorious glazed blue tiles, which adorn the exterior of The Londoner, are in fact art. Which leads us perfectly to the extensive art collection which resides throughout every area within the hotel.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

The Signature Suite. It is my dream apartment, high above the city, overlooking Trafalgar square and beyond.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

The Residence. It feels like a private club hidden above the ground floor. A mezzanine floor made up of three unique spaces only accessible to hotel guests, it is somewhere to relax, work or socialize and complimentary breakfast pastries, antipasti, soft drinks tea and coffee are served throughout the day. There is even a secret rare whisky room hidden past the powder rooms.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

Yabu Pushelberg designed the hotel to be like a theater set to tie in with the nearby West End. My favorite story of local performance legend is that of Léotard, a French acrobatic performer, who made his music hall debut at the Alhambra Theatre in May 1861 with his flying trapeze act. He invented and made famous a skin-tight one-piece garment and wore it for his performances. This went on to be used by the ballet and in the circus and came to be known as “the leotard.”