Room Request! Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa

Located on world famous Seven Mile Beach on Grand Cayman, Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa is easily accessible via direct flights from 20 destinations, including Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Miami, New York and Los Angeles. Driving up the winding driveway to the resort is like arriving in a lush oasis. The tropical landscaping (complete with gems like ornamental pink pineapple plants) continues throughout the property and creates picturesque nooks and crannies for reading a book, sipping a refreshing cocktail or simply enjoying a quiet moment. Immediately upon arrival, I was greeted with a smile and welcome sparkling rose. Open-air architecture offers commanding views of the sea at every turn while interiors offer rustic-yet-polished spaces. The location of the hotel is also set further back from the beach than most beachfront resorts, allowing views of both the coastline and horizon and protecting the natural vegetation and sea turtle environment. As the first Grand Cayman hotel to achieve LEED Silver certification, Seafire takes sustainability to a new level with its use of recycled materials, energy efficiencies and respect for the natural environment.

With bungalows, suites, and guestrooms, the Kimpton Seafire is ideal for romantic getaways, family trips and special occasion celebrations alike. The 266 rooms and suites range from ocean view guest rooms to 1-2 bedroom bungalows for groups–there is a room for every type of traveler.

Chef Massimo De Francesca oversees the food offerings on property with various offerings. Coccoloba features Mexican street food and live music on the beach while Ave serves elevated Mediterranean cuisine and cocktails guided by the elements. Following a spring takeover with Washington, D.C.-based 50 World’s Best Bar, Allegory, the resort has debuted a new literature-inspired cocktail lounge, Library by the Sea, featuring high-concept drinks. But it is so much more than just a bar for hotel guests–it is a world class cocktail destination. The mixology team have combined their passion for science, hospitality and innovation to create a thoughtful menu that wows. In their dedicated drink lab, they transform local seasonal ingredients that form the basis for the bar’s literature inspired cocktails.

Seafire’s 8,500-square-foot Forbes Five-Star award winning spa features seven treatment rooms in which to enjoy facials, body treatments and massages. There’s also a hammam and hair and nail services on offer. My custom 60-minute massage left me ready to fall asleep in the grand soaking tub, where I lounged after my treatment. A truly perfect way to start my day by the pool and beach. Above all else, it is the genuine engagement of the staff and their commitment to barefoot luxury service that makes Kimpton Seafire sparkle. The warm, thoughtful team makes it easy to lose track of time while enjoying everything the property and Grand Cayman have to offer.

DuJour spoke with the property’s general manager Steven Andre to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

Our oceanfront one-bedroom suites and ocean view family suites

What makes it so special?

These two rooms are the highest in demand and provide guests with a number of unique features including bunkbeds in the living room, wrap around balconies and spectacular views of the world famous Seven Mile Beach.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

The nightly rate for the one-bedroom suite starts at $1,299 (in-season) and the ocean view family suite starts at $1,099 (in-season).

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The infinity edge pool with three separate sections allowing guests to look directly out to the ocean with unobstructed views. We’re the only resort in Cayman delivering that experience.

What’s an interesting titbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

From day one, sustainability has been woven throughout the fabric of Seafire’s design. Open-air architecture, lush gardens, solar panels, eco-friendly materials and the creation of a dedicated sustainability program all work together to ensure the resort remains true to its mantra of being “Stewards of the Environment.”

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

My personal favorite rooms are the 1-2 bedroom bungalows. These beachfront bungalows provide guests with their own personal enclave within the resort. Our three bungalows house six separate suites including a 2-bedroom bungalow with its own private pool.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

Guests who book a spa treatment can do decompression meditation with Bose noise cancelling headphones in a self-guided decompression room. This is definitely an experience that delivers a wow factor to our guests.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

Our amazing Camp Seafire program for kids provides babysitting services giving parents the opportunity to indulge without worry. And our Library by the Sea cocktail tasting experience in our lobby bar takes mixology to next level.