Room Request! Flemings Mayfair Hotel

Flemings Mayfair Hotel is the opposite of anonymous and cavernous. It’s friendly and welcoming. Stay there for longer than 24 hours and even everyone at breakfast, in the Michelin-starred Ormer restaurant, will probably know your name. It’s like Cheers, if, instead of a bar in Boston, Cheers was a comfortable, 129-room boutique hotel (including ten apartments) dating from 1851. This makes it one of the oldest establishments in the city, and though it has touches of history, there’s nothing stuffy. Just comfort all the way. Located moments from Hyde Park, the location couldn’t be tonier. Who wouldn’t want to live on Half Moon Street? Plenty of writers over the decades have, including Henry James. PG Wodehouse’s Bertie Wooster lived on the block, as did Algernon Moncrieff in The Importance of Being Earnest. Even Agatha Christie apparently wrote Fleming into one of her novels, At Bertram’s Hotel.

DuJour spoke with the property’s managing director, Henrik Muehle, to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

Room 65

What makes it so special?

It’s a large studio suite with a private patio with large veranda doors that lead outside. It’s the perfect spot in which to have a gin and tonic, poured yourself from the in-room gin bar.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

From £550

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The different color schemes makes the hotel feel more like your own home rather then a hotel room or suite. Especially the one-bedroom suites and the two-bedrooms suites feel like your own apartment in Mayfair. The apartments come equipped with full kitchens and laundry machines.

What’s an interesting titbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

The hotel has been under the same private ownership for the past 47 years, one of the last 5-star hotels that are still privately owned. Also, the hotel’s restaurant Ormer Mayfair has just received a Michelin star.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

Suite 703 because of its layout and colors and its private entrance. It’s frequented by many celebrities due to its private entrance. It’s really the perfect hideaway from it all.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

If you book one of our USD hotel packages, we’ll send a driver to pick you up at Heathrow and take you back after your stay.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

Manetta’s Bar is a super sexy hidden gem in the lower level of the hotel with a separate street entrance packed with locales and hotels guests alike.