When your business is on the Las Vegas strip, you are sure to see some major celebrities come through. Claude Baruk of Claude BARUK Salons at Wynn and Encore has styled Beyoncé, Naomi Campbell, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Karl Lagerfeld and Diplo. When he’s not running his fingers through the hair of entertainment’s A-list, he enjoys all the highlights that Sin City has to offer.

Cup of Joe: Europeans are particular about their coffee, and Leoné Café at Tivoli Village reminds me of home. It is also in Summerlin and a local’s favorite.

Power Lunch: I have lunch at Terrace Pointe Café at Wynn almost every day, where they make me my own signature salad with grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, asparagus and quinoa. They keep me healthy! Overlooking the pool and gardens, it is very relaxed, yet refined. It makes business feel like vacation.

Retail Therapy: I’m French, so my wife and I are both very into fashion. One of our favorites is Fashion Show Mall, where Neiman Marcus and Saks both have incredible collections. The mall also has several smaller boutiques where I like to shop. It’s just across the street from Wynn, so whenever I’m in the mood for something new, it is very convenient.

Hidden Gem: Ask any local and they will tell you that Vintner Grill is one of the best restaurants in town. Located in Summerlin where it’s hidden in a business complex, it’s easy to miss, but once inside the dining room and patio are stunning. Plus, the food is fantastic—try the half-chicken with mac and cheese.