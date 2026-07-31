Wheely Arrives In New York

Luxury travel doesn’t begin at the hotel. Increasingly, it starts the moment you step out your front door, and that’s exactly where Wheely wants to make its mark. The Swiss-founded chauffeur service has officially launched in New York City, bringing its hospitality-first approach to a market long dominated by traditional ride-hailing apps. Already popular in London, Paris and Dubai, Wheely has built a loyal following among executives, frequent travelers and those who value discretion as much as convenience. “It’s a world capital for culture and entertainment, but it’s also a place where your time is fiercely competed for,” says Wheely’s founder and CEO Anton Chirkunov. “We wanted to introduce a service that matches the city’s ambition while offering a rare pocket of absolute tranquility amid the hustle. We expect New York City to eventually overtake our leading operation in London which sees hundreds of thousands of journeys every year.”

Available around the clock through the Wheely app, the service operates throughout Manhattan, parts of Brooklyn and Queens and all major New York airports. Riders can book immediately or schedule journeys in advance, with upfront pricing displayed before confirming a reservation. What sets Wheely apart isn’t just the fleet but the experience behind the wheel. Every chauffeur completes the company’s in-house academy training, emphasizing polished service, local knowledge and meticulous attention to detail. The result feels closer to a private chauffeur than a standard car service.

“It is something the New York market has not had before: a hospitality-led, privacy-first black car and chauffeur service built around unrivaled consistency,” says Chirkunov. “No other service in the market has true privacy as a core principle, where passengers can have full confidence to conduct calls or hold sensitive meetings while traveling. Because Wheely controls the full service experience directly, we set and uphold the standard at every touchpoint, from driving standards to vehicle presentation. Our chauffeurs go through the Wheely Chauffeur Academy, an elite coaching program verified by the CPD Certification Service covering etiquette, situational awareness and first aid. We are different from platforms which rely on third-party fleets with limited oversight of what happens between booking and arrival.”

For those seeking the highest level of comfort, First Class journeys are offered in the latest long-wheelbase Mercedes-Benz S-Class, while Business Class features spacious Cadillac Escalade ESV SUVs designed for executive travel and airport transfers. Frequent riders unlock additional perks through Wheely Membership, including services such as Chauffeur for a Day and a dedicated concierge, adding another layer of personalization to the experience. As luxury travelers increasingly expect seamless service from departure to arrival, Wheely’s New York debut arrives at the right moment. It’s less about getting from point A to point B and more about making the journey feel every bit as considered as the destination.