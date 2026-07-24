Room Request! Daylesford Village

Tucked into the rolling hills of Gloucestershire, the tiny hamlet of honey-colored stone cottages sits at the heart of Daylesford Village, where organic farming, thoughtful design and slow living have shaped one of England’s most distinctive luxury escapes. Guests don’t simply stop by for lunch at the celebrated farm shop or book an afternoon at the spa. They check into beautifully restored cottages, wander between cafés and boutiques on foot and spend days immersed in a lifestyle that feels equal parts English country tradition and contemporary wellness.

The village itself dates to the 19th century, when the Tudor Gothic cottages were rebuilt in local Cotswold stone for estate workers. Today, they’ve been meticulously restored while preserving their original character. Behind the historic facades are warm, understated interiors layered with natural linens, handcrafted furniture, wood-burning fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens that encourage guests to linger rather than rush off sightseeing. Some cottages are perfect for couples while larger homes welcome families or groups.

One of the greatest luxuries is that there’s almost no need to get back in the car. Mornings begin with a walk to the Daylesford Farm Shop where baskets overflow with vegetables harvested just beyond the village, artisan cheeses, breads fresh from the bakery, fresh juices and prepared foods that have made it a pilgrimage food lovers. Guests can book a cooking class, stroll through the market gardens or head out on walks that weave across the surrounding countryside. The Bamford Wellness Spa remains one of the estate’s biggest draws, pairing holistic treatments with yoga, Pilates and meditation in tranquil surroundings inspired by nature.

This year, Daylesford opened The Club by Bamford, an expansive private wellness club set within the estate’s 3,500 acres. A light-filled gym overlooks the countryside, while a 25-meter indoor pool faces an orchard. Outdoor training spaces, padel courts, movement classes, cryotherapy, infrared saunas, cold plunges and science-led health assessments complement the estate’s existing spa offerings.

Food, unsurprisingly, remains at the center of the experience. The Club’s restaurant, The Nest, serves seasonal menus built around produce grown on the farm, reinforcing Daylesford’s decades-long commitment to organic agriculture and local sourcing. XXXX

DuJour spoke with Alice Chadwyck-Healey, the director of hospitality at Bamford Collection, to learn more about what makes it special.

What is the most requested room at the property?

The Wisteria cottage

What makes it so special?

It’s not the biggest cottage in our collection but it’s the bedroom that makes the property so special and so frequently requested. As you walk up the stairs, there is a beautiful, vaulted roof, which none of the other cottages have. That is because Wisteria was the original schoolhouse for children of the estate staff and tenant farmers who lived on the Daylesford Estate. And of course, opening the windows and looking out across the quiet fields in the morning, surrounded by nature, is hard to describe unless you’ve experienced it yourself.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

Starting at £580

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

You’re staying on a working, organic farm—for us, this is simply a way of life, long before anyone called it a ‘farm stay.’ This has always been what Daylesford was about. It was about doing things the right way, working with nature not against it. As a guest, you can walk straight into the Market Garden, follow the footpaths around the farm, or head down to the wetlands to watch the birds. Every day, you wake up to birdsong and livestock in the fields rather than traffic, and alongside all of that you’ve got everything you could want from an exceptional stay, spending the morning reconnecting with nature followed by an afternoon in the spa. We also run events tied to the farming calendar, from wassailing to celebrating the solstice, rituals most people have never experienced but, once you’re here—feel completely natural.

What is your personal favorite room and why?

Any of the rooms at The Fox at Oddington, one of our Daylesford Pubs. It’s a short drive, or slightly longer walk from Daylesford Village and the interiors are equestrian through and through: rosettes won at local gymkhanas, deep green walls with trompe l’oeil paintings to the open plan Stable room which overlooks the garden. It’s the atmosphere that makes it so special to me, it’s full of character and always buzzing with locals and friendly faces enjoying one of the latest curations our head mixologist, Sam, has shaken up.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

A short walk from our Cotswold Wellness Spa at Daylesford, is The Club by Bamford, it offers a range of fitness and wellbeing facilities. We try to keep this perk a little secretive, as the club is usually reserved for members but, Daylesford guests are welcome to purchase a day pass during their stay, giving access to the 25-meter indoor pool, gym, sauna, ice baths, cryotherapy and other thermal facilities.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

I have always been in awe of our interiors team and the perfect example of their attention to detail is how each bedroom at The Wild Rabbit has been inspired by the many wild animals that call the Daylesford estate home. For Deer, my favorite room, they used bay-colored bridle leather and rust-colored hemp, contrasted with the most beautiful, natural linen bedding.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

All the cottages are insulated with the leftover wool from our flock at Daylesford Farm (a natural solution for insulation), it ensures the properties are cozy and energy efficient in winter, and cool and airy in the summer months.