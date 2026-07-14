Room Request! Mapito Safari Camp

In Swahili, “Mapito” can translate as “pathway” or “passage.” Though it may sound like one, it’s not an exaggeration to say that a visit to the newly opened—and exceptionally special—Mapito Safari Camp near the Fort Ikoma gate of Serengeti National Park in Tanzania is a pathway to the rest of your life. The resort, the first safari camp to be part of Marriott’s distinctive Autograph Collection, offers a custom and unique experience. There will be the time before you were able to sleep under the stars thanks to the retractable canvas roof of one of Mapito’s 15 tented suites and the time after, when you pined for your own retractable roof at home—along with the constantly clear and beautiful African sky, naturally. (You’ll have to move to Africa for that!) The stunningly outfitted camp, designed by Dunia Designs in Arusha, is fabricated from 85 percent locally sourced materials, 60 percent of which are high-impact sustainable. Special details abound everywhere, in a stool, a sofa, a bench or the rim-flow pool adjacent to Njia Restaurant, which has lights embedded within to mirror the night sky. But pay special attention to the in-room touches, including stunning hand-blown glass water bottles from Shanga embellished by handmade beadwork from Tanzanian artisans. Besides Mapito’s many local initiatives, including building a nearby state-of-the-art Hope Centre for Girls to benefit local youth, the camp also offers rarely available night safari drives in open-air vehicles. Perhaps the only thing that beats sleeping under the Tanzanian night sky in a gorgeous tent with a retractable roof is gazing at a pride of lions lounging by the river in the dark, with only the sounds of the Serengeti breeze as a soundtrack.

DuJour spoke with Rishen Patel, the property’s owner to learn more about what makes it special.

What is the most requested room at the property?

Room 10, a one-bedroom VIP tent, is among our most sought-after accommodations.

What makes it so special?

It’s located just steps from our vegetable garden and enjoys views over a landscape where elephants regularly traverse, offering guests the chance to witness these remarkable animals from the comfort of their room, particularly at dawn and dusk. Beyond wildlife viewing opportunities, the suite is quite spacious and thoughtfully designed. A beautifully appointed and expansive living room is accented by handcrafted timber furnishings, handblown glass accents, and locally made decorative pieces, each celebrating the artistry of Tanzanian craftsmanship. The suite boasts a separate bedroom, two bathrooms and an outdoor shower. As with all our suites at Mapito Safari Camp, one of the most distinctive features is the in-room telescope and retractable roof that allow guests to enjoy optimal stargazing.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

Between $1,400 – $2,200 per person per night. Room rates at Mapito Safari Camp are fully inclusive and encompass all dining and beverages, unlimited private game drives in a luxury open-air Land Cruiser, Wi-Fi, park and concession fees and return airstrip transfers from Fort Ikoma or Seronera. Our guests also enjoy the dedicated services of a Nyota, a personal safari valet who works with the property team to provide seamless support and coordination, from a pre-arrival consultation through the conclusion of their stay, all to ensure a safari experience that feels tailored to each guest.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

Mapito offers the first safari suites in East Africa with retractable roofs, which allow guests to literally sleep beneath a canopy of stars. Expert-led stargazing experiences and night safaris further celebrate the celestial beauty of the surroundings and even the camp’s pool reflects this inspiration, mirroring the sky by day and creating an illusion of swimming through the night sky after dark.

What is your personal favorite room and why?

I am particularly fond of our two-bedroom villa, which can feel like having a private safari camp of your own. It’s ideal for families who are seeking the ultimate Serengeti retreat, with ample space to relax and reconnect between game drives and wildlife adventures. Like the rest of the camp, the villa was thoughtfully designed by Dunia Designs, blending comfort with a strong sense of the Serengeti. The villa features two spacious bedrooms, an expansive living area, and fully appointed kitchen (with the option for a private chef!), a private swimming pool and a secluded boma fireplace overlooking incredible sunset views.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

Mapito Safari Camp is located on the edge of Serengeti National Park, while also providing guests access to the adjacent Ikoma Wildlife Management Area (WMA), which lies just beyond the camp. Game drives in the WMA are conducted in accordance with strict ethical guiding practices and offer a more tranquil, flexible safari experience. With fewer vehicles and less traffic, guests have the option to head out and return multiple times a day for wildlife viewing that matches their pace and preferences. Beyond this, the WMA provides our guests with the opportunity to experience night game drives, which are not available in Serengeti National Park. These drives take place along designated routes, using low-impact lighting and responsible viewing practices to ensure we minimize any wildlife disturbance while giving guests a rare glimpse into the Serengeti’s vibrant nocturnal world.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

I love the straw marquetry of Ateliers Lison de Caunes which was made for the bed alcove in one of the rooms. As an Autograph Collection hotel, authentic, locally inspired design and craftsmanship are at the center of the property, and ultimately, the guest experience. Our partners at Dunia Designs, based nearby in Arusha, helped bring that local perspective to the entire property. Nearly every fabric, light fitting and piece of furniture draws on Tanzanian craftsmanship and was created in collaboration with local artisans and cooperatives. For me, the walls of the Nija Restaurant stand out as truly exceptional. Each rock was locally quarried and was cut and shaped to fit perfectly into the wall, all of which was done by hand.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

One of the most meaningful aspects of Mapito Safari Camp is our deep connection to the local community. Guided by a dedicated liaison on staff, the camp works closely with neighboring villages to support initiatives focused on access to healthcare, education and community development. More than 90 percent of the team at Mapito are Tanzanian, with many coming from nearby communities that their families have called home for generations. Our local ties help to enrich the guest experience in so many ways. One of my favorite examples is the Boma experience, which is Mapito’s Autograph Collection “Moment.” During this immersive gathering, members of the Mapito team share their traditions, stories and cultural heritage around the bonfire, creating a significant connection to the people and spirit of the Serengeti.