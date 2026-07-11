Inside NYC’s New Beauty Destination

The med spa boom shows no signs of slowing, but Treat Medspa is taking a decidedly different approach. Rather than chasing the latest beauty trend, the NoMad destination is making data the foundation of every treatment. Every appointment begins with Aura, an AI-powered 3D imaging system that creates a detailed map of the face, measuring everything from facial volume to skin quality. Instead of relying on before-and-after photos alone, patients can track measurable changes over time, bringing a new level of transparency to aesthetic treatments. “When patients can actually see what’s happening to their skin and body over time, the conversation shifts from promises to proof,” says co-founder Sarah Bonner.

That philosophy extends throughout Treat Medspa’s carefully curated menu, which includes Sofwave for collagen stimulation, XERF for skin tightening, Emface for needle-free facial toning, Emsculpt Neo for body contouring and regenerative Salmon DNA facials, alongside wellness offerings including GLP-1 weight management. The 2,000-square-foot flagship overlooking Fifth Avenue feels more like a boutique hotel than a traditional med spa, pairing warm interiors with cutting-edge technology and elevated service. Founded by industry veterans Ryan Bloch, Lindsay Malachowski and Sarah Bonner, Treat Medspa is also becoming a gathering place for the beauty community through its invite-only Treat Talks series. In a category often driven by hype, Treat Medspa is making the case that the future of aesthetics is measurable, personalized and decidedly more luxurious.