Room Request! Hotel Mongibello

Don’t be surprised if you forget you’re in the Spanish-speaking Balearic isles while staying at the retro, four-story 167 room Hotel Mongibello on the east coast of Ibiza, in Santa Eulalia des Riu. The blue-and-white color scheme, the cobalt-squared terrazzo floors, the striped outdoor umbrellas, the restaurant menus (including a collezione of varied pizzas and pastas) and even the luxurious vistas overlooking the sea are all inspired by the Italian Riviera and the concept of “dolce far niente.” The art of doing nothing, as the Italians refer to it, is equally applicable in the party town of Ibiza. Nicely situated both far from and close enough to the late-night deejay beats of Pacha and UNVRS, the Mongibello is, indeed, a very good place to make the sensible choice of doing nothing. If that only includes sitting at the pool with some SPF and a Spritz and an occasional dip down into the Mediterranean, then you’re living a very fine life. If that’s in Spanish, Italian or English, and evokes a Slim Aarons lithograph or a Vogue photoshoot, well, that’s ultimately up to you.

DuJour spoke with Diego Calvo, Concept Hotels’ founder and owner, to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

Our Sea View Terrace suites

What makes it so special?

We have eight Sea View Terrace Suites, all located in privileged seafront positions. Guests are drawn to these suites for their spacious private terraces, breathtaking Mediterranean views and seamless indoor-outdoor living. They perfectly capture the relaxed elegance and La Dolce Vita lifestyle that defines the Mongibello experience, making them the ideal choice for those looking to enjoy Ibiza from one of the hotel’s most exclusive settings.

What is the nightly rate for this suite?

From €400

What’s your favorite design element on property?

La Piazzetta is the heart of Mongibello. Inspired by a traditional Italian village square, it enjoys a privileged seafront location overlooking Santa Eulalia Bay and perfectly embodies the hotel’s la dolce vita spirit. As the sun sets, it transforms into one of the property’s most atmospheric spaces, where guests gather to enjoy live music under the stars, Mediterranean cuisine and unforgettable evenings by the sea. Equally special is Lola’s Club, which pays tribute to the legendary Lola’s, widely recognised as the first nightclub in Ibiza. Inspired by the glamour and free spirit of the island’s early nightlife, our version blends vintage aesthetics, intimate lighting and timeless elegance to recreate the magic of that pioneering era. Hidden beneath the hotel, it feels like discovering a secret club and offers a completely different side of the Mongibello experience—one that celebrates Ibiza’s rich cultural and nightlife heritage.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

The Bello Suite. Beyond its spectacular views, I love how it feels both grand and intimate at the same time. Watching the sunrise from its terrace with the bay in front of you is one of those simple luxury moments that perfectly defines the Mongibello experience.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

Mongibello is much more than a hotel, it is an immersive story inspired by the glamour of the Italian Amalfi coast during the 1960s. Every corner has been designed to evoke the feeling of a sophisticated Mediterranean village, where architecture, music, gastronomy and design come together to create a lifestyle rather than simply a place to stay. It has quickly become one of Ibiza’s most recognizable lifestyle destinations for travelers seeking a more authentic and design-led luxury experience.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

Many guests tell us that staying at Mongibello feels like stepping onto the set of an Italian film. Interestingly, that cinematic atmosphere is exactly what we wanted to create. From the colour palette and vintage details to the carefully selected soundtrack played throughout the hotel, every element has been intentionally designed to transport guests into their own version of La Dolce Vita.