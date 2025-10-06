Cote Opens In Las Vegas

View the gallery

Simon Kim’s Gracious Hospitality Management (Coqodaq and Cote) has opened an outpost of its Michelin-starred Cote Korean Steakhouse at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. Drawing inspiration from its acclaimed and Michelin-starred counterparts in New York (2017), Miami (2021) and Singapore (2024), while delivering a Vegas-only level of spectacle, the 17,000-square-foot space was designed by David Rockwell. Downstairs lies a theater-inspired dining room, central bar and live DJ booth while upstairs, skybox-style private dining rooms and a hidden bar oozes sex appeal.

Rooted in the Strip’s signature opulence and energy, the restaurant stays true to its unique blend of Korean BBQ conviviality and American steakhouse refinement. Guests can expect the highest quality cuts of beef, ranging from A5 wagyu from Kobe, Sendai and Miyazaki to 45-, 90- and 120-day aged steaks. The menu at the restaurant features the concept’s signature Butcher’s Feast, offering diners a chance to experience four cuts of the highest-quality beef, and a variety of Korean-inspired sides.