Cote Opens In Las Vegas

Simon Kim’s Gracious Hospitality Management (Coqodaq and Cote) has opened an outpost of its Michelin-starred Cote Korean Steakhouse at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. Drawing inspiration from its acclaimed and Michelin-starred counterparts in New York (2017), Miami (2021) and Singapore (2024), while delivering a Vegas-only level of spectacle, the 17,000-square-foot space was designed by David Rockwell. Downstairs lies a theater-inspired dining room, central bar and live DJ booth while upstairs, skybox-style private dining rooms and a hidden bar oozes sex appeal.
Rooted in the Strip’s signature opulence and energy, the restaurant stays true to its unique blend of Korean BBQ conviviality and American steakhouse refinement. Guests can expect the highest quality cuts of beef, ranging from A5 wagyu from Kobe, Sendai and Miyazaki to 45-, 90- and 120-day aged steaks. The menu at the restaurant features the concept’s signature Butcher’s Feast, offering diners a chance to experience four cuts of the highest-quality beef, and a variety of Korean-inspired sides.
“Las Vegas is where it all started for me,” says Kim, the founder and CEO of Gracious Hospitality Management. “Opening in Las Vegas is not just a personal milestone, but a defining moment for our company as we expand to the West Coast with intention and integrity. It’s our boldest project yet, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the partnership of The Venetian, whose vision for the future of the Strip we’re proud to be part of, and David Rockwell of Rockwell Group, whose creative collaboration has helped us reimagine Cote through the lens of Las Vegas—vibrant, electric and unlike anywhere else in the world.”