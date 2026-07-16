Room Request! Castell Son Claret

Luxury in Mallorca often comes with a scene. Castell Son Claret offers the opposite. Hidden on a 326-acre country estate at the foot of the UNESCO-listed Serra de Tramuntana, the independently owned retreat is home to just 43 rooms and suites surrounded by olive groves, citrus orchards and centuries of Mallorcan countryside.

The estate feels deeply rooted in its surroundings. Restored almond orchards, an expansive kitchen garden and working farmland supply much of what appears on the table, including at Michelin-starred Sa Clastra and the more relaxed Olivera restaurant, where Mediterranean flavors shine and where a lavish breakfast buffet of Spanish treats awaits (don’t sleep on the ramallet tomatoes bathed in oil atop the hotel’s amazing fresh-baked breads).

Days unfold at an unhurried pace. Guests can spend the morning hiking or cycling through the Tramuntana, unwind with a treatment at Bellesa de Claret Spa (where the sauna, steam, indoor pool and cold plunge offer a nice respite from the outdoors) or simply linger by the pool with mountain views. A tennis court, yoga sessions and fitness studio round out the wellness offerings, while Palma is just 30 minutes away for an easy afternoon in the city.

Castell Son Claret isn’t about over-the-top luxury. It’s the kind of place that reminds you why you came to Mallorca in the first place: to slow down, breathe deeply and experience the island.

DuJour spoke with managing director Björn Spaude to learn more about what makes it special.

What is the most requested room at the property?

The Pool Suite

What makes it so special?

Guests appreciate the privacy, the generous indoor and outdoor living space, and having their own garden and private pool. The Pool Suite offers a different rhythm of stay. Guests can spend the day entirely in their own space while still enjoying all the services of the hotel. During the warmer months, the private pool is a welcome place to cool down under the Mediterranean sun.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

From €2,000 per night

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

Our Heritage Walk where guests explore the neighboring Galatzó estate with a local guide from the Tramuntana. Galatzó feels almost frozen in time, with its original olive mill, kitchens and agricultural buildings still intact. Castell Son Claret represents a different chapter—how a traditional Mallorcan estate continues to evolve today Together, the two places tell a broader story about Mallorca’s rural heritage and cultural landscape. The experience can end with a picnic or lunch in our huerto, surrounded by the ingredients that shape some of the hotel’s culinary offering.

What is your personal favorite room and why?

The Tower Suite. It is located on the first floor of the historic tower and offers one of the most distinctive views on the estate. From the balcony you can watch the sunrise over the eastern countryside and later enjoy the sunset over the gardens, pool and mountains. It is a wonderful place to appreciate the changing light throughout the day.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

As guests pass through the gates and enter the palm-lined driveway, there is an immediate sense of leaving everyday life behind. The estate encourages people to slow down, look around and reconnect with nature. I am also particularly fond of the glassware created by La Fiore, a Mallorcan glassblower artisans. Their pieces can be found in the guest rooms, throughout the gardens and public spaces, and in our Michelin-starred restaurant, Sa Clastra. More than 90 percent of the glass is made from recycled wine bottles collected from hotels across the island. It is a beautiful example of craftsmanship, sustainability and a sense of place.

What products are grown on site?

We have our own huerto, citrus groves, olive trees and, from this year, a project restoring 400 almond trees at the entrance of the estate. Our olive oil is produced exclusively for use within the hotel, and we recently launched our own gin and vermouth together with a small local producer using herbs gathered on the estate. What makes Castell Son Claret special is that these things are not attractions created for guests., they are simply part of the life of the estate.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

Our Michelin-starred chef, Jordi Cantó, is also a passionate cyclist. Earlier this year he completed Mallorca’s demanding 360-kilometer cycling challenge and returned to work immediately afterwards. I think it says a lot about the discipline, determination and consistency that he brings both to the kitchen and to life in general.