Suite Reyad Opens In Palm Beach

This new salon space in a prime Palm Beach location is just what colorist power couple Reyad and Kylie Williard Fritas wanted for their second salon outside New York City (the first is at the St. Regis Aspen). The duo behind the Suite Reyad salon in midtown Manhattan, known for their meticulously applied balayage highlights, have colored the hair of Nina Garcia, Eve Jobs and Madison Headrick. “Everyone wants comfort, but most importantly clients like intimacy,” explains Fritas. “Especially when you spend a few hours having your hair done.” Fritas, who worked for many big salons in the past, wanted to move away from the stark, anonymous salons of yore with many chairs and too many people buzzing around. “We love servicing a new market while also getting to see a lot of our New York City clients on vacation,” says Williard Fritas, who specializes in balayage. The salon will also sell the brand’s eponymous product line. The duo have created five products: The Shampoo and The Conditioner, each available for fine and normal hair and thick and coarse hair, and The Cure, a pack of six weekly booster serums for dry or damaged hair.