Loeffler Randall Finds Its Summer Home On Nantucket

Fashion label Loeffler Randall is bringing its signature blend of polished ease and feminine charm to Nantucket this summer with its first-ever pop-up on the island. Open from July 21 through July 28, the weeklong residency takes over The Boathouse on Easy Street, a weathered waterfront landmark reimagined as one of Nantucket’s most coveted shopping destinations.

The opening marks another step in the brand’s growing retail footprint but feels less like an expansion than a homecoming. For co-founder and chief creative officer Jessie Randall, summers on nearby Cape Cod helped shape her aesthetic long before Loeffler Randall became synonymous with bow-topped ballet flats and vacation-ready accessories. Days spent collecting shells, fishing for minnows and eating saltwater taffy inspired a nostalgic sensibility that quietly echoes throughout the brand’s latest collection.

Inside, the space is imagined as the ultimate New England summer escape. Handmade paper flowers from The Green Vase mingle with heirloom-inspired textiles from Howe London while artist Sarah Murphy of Hey Murphy contributes sculptural lighting. Cream-and-blue striped linen curtains, crocheted rose details and jars of saltwater taffy give the historic boathouse the feeling of a stylish beach cottage.

The assortment is equally transportive. Shoppers will find the label’s coveted sandals, ballet flats, roomy totes and breezy ready-to-wear from the Summer 2026 collection, all rendered in sun-washed hues and seasonal textures. The standout is a Nantucket-exclusive edition of the Dina travel tote in cheerful red gingham, destined to become the island’s unofficial carryall before the week is over.