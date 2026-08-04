Room Request! Zannier Île de Bendor

Zannier marks the return of the historic Île de Bendor, a Mediterranean island retreat pioneered in 1950 by spirits entrepreneur Paul Ricard as a vibrant destination devoted to the Provençal art of living well. In partnership with Société Paul Ricard, Zannier Hotels has carefully reimagined the island, preserving its heritage while introducing a new era of refined hospitality rooted in nature and local craft. Overlooking the bay of Bandol between Marseille and Toulon—and reachable by a seven-minute boat ride—the hotel offers guests immersive experiences inspired by the region’s landscapes and laid-back lifestyle. Four restaurants ranging from fine dining to the chic poolside bar Delos Table, as well as comprehensive wellness, spa and fitness offerings and a creative kids’ club (crêpes and ice cream at 4pm daily!), make this a fantastic choice for families. There are four pools at the resort (two at the Rēsonance Wellness Centre) and two outdoor (one for families and one for adults) so it never feels crowded. We traveled as an adult couple but would welcome a return visit with our kids. The island, which doesn’t allow cars, ensures that children can play freely and safely at the beach club and jungle gyms around the common areas (while parents can enjoy some Bandol rosé and relax). The property is divided into two distinct areas: Delos (more adult focused with areas to swim off the rocky coast) and Soukana, which boasts a calm, roped-off beach and a massive indoor-outdoor restaurant, Nonna Bazaar.

DuJour spoke with Marie Bouthier, the property’s PR and communication manager, to learn more about what makes it special.

What is the most requested room at the property?

The Delos Junior Suites

What makes it so special?

Located on the third and fourth floors of the Delos building, these 40-to-45-square- meter havens are prized for their retro chic style. Guests are consistently captivated by its breathtaking, unobstructed views of the Mediterranean Sea. It perfectly encapsulates the timeless glamour of the Côte d’Azur while offering an intimate, elevated

perch. Its position on the 4th floor ensures that the shifting colors of the sea are always your personal backdrop, a seamless blend of classic coastal elegance and modern luxury.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

From €2,100 (which includes breakfast and unlimited boat transfers to and from the port in Bandol)

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

The soul of the property lies in the historic legacy, now elevated by the renowned hospitality expertise of Zannier Hotels. This collaboration has breathed new life into the estate, marries unique architectural heritage with understated luxury, and firmly establishes the property as a timeless icon of the region. The island’s founder, Paul Ricard, hosted notables like Salvador Dalí, Brigitte Bardot and Josephine Baker on the island.

What is your personal favorite room and why?

Room 24, the Solea Suite, on the Southeast side of the island is an absolute gem. Its spectacular , 22-square-meter private terrace offers a stunning perspective: the endless blue of the sea on one sideand the surrounding pine forest on the other. It’s the ultimate private sanctuary. The bathroom is equally stunning, with its own small balcony offering one of the most beautiful views on the property.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

Our property is designed around three distinct universes, and we curate our amenities to match the specific spirit of each. Guests staying in the Delos experience enjoy a cocktail kit, while those in the Soukana universe are welcomed with yoga mats and weights for their practice. All our rooms feature Mēditatif bath amenities, that we are the first hotel to feature.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The most remarkable feat is how three completely different design universes blend seamlessly into the landscape. All of it was brought to life by Zannier Design Studio, whose team traveled across every corner of France, scouring flea markets, antique fairs and small local dealers to find unique pieces, each with their own story to tell. Delos enchants with its vibrant, nostalgic charm: orange parasols and sunbeds, decorative boats, a DJ booth and striking artwork by Tiffany Bouelle. Soukana embraces a serene wabi-sabi aesthetic, signature to Zannier Hotels, adorned with exquisite antiques sourced from across Asia, including a striking reception table, rustic benches, and weathered vases. The Madrague Houses capture the charm of Provence through perfectly curated details.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

When Paul Ricard originally bought the island, it had only one solitary inhabitant: a single sheep. In a charming nod to this history, we’ve officially adopted Edmond le

Mouton, a delightful creation from the children’s brand, Tartine et Chocolat, as our beloved hotel mascot.