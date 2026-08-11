Room Request! Les Roches Rouges

At Les Roches Rouges, the Mediterranean is never far from view. Perched along the Estérel coastal road in Saint-Raphaël, the Beaumier hotel appears to emerge naturally from the rocky landscape, its modernist architecture opening toward the sea and the distant silhouette of Île d’Or. This year, the Riviera retreat debuted new gardens, expanded the spaces around the pools and added new terraces tucked among the rocks. A neighboring building has also been renovated with 25 new bedrooms, creating a more immersive connection to the sea. The transformation, led by interior architects Antoine Ricardou and Clémentine Larroumet of ASL, builds on the work of Festen, who first renovated the hotel in 2016.

Inside, the design follows the same philosophy. Raw concrete, natural light and expansive views give the rooms and suites a distinctly modern Riviera sensibility, while an eclectic collection of art and vintage furnishings adds warmth and personality. The standout new accommodation is the Riviera Suite, a private rooftop residence that feels more like a secluded Mediterranean apartment than a traditional hotel suite. Spanning 135 square meters, it has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a light-filled living room, along with 125 square meters of landscaped terraces. A private pool and outdoor shower look toward the horizon while a curved concrete wall adds a sculptural element to the otherwise serene space.

Much of the appeal, however, is found beyond the rooms. The hotel’s signature seawater pool appears to dissolve into the Mediterranean, while a heated lap pool offers another place to swim. Guests can head directly from the property onto the water for paddleboarding, kayaking or snorkeling while excursions can extend to sailing, fishing, scuba diving, tennis, golf and even vintage-car drives along the coast. Food is equally rooted in the region. At Estelo, the hotel’s Mediterranean terrace restaurant, Chef Alexandre Baule focuses on seasonal Provençal cooking. For a more relaxed afternoon, La Chicoula sits beneath the pine trees, serving focaccia, colorful salads, cocktails and sweets that can be enjoyed from a sun lounger or in the shade. Come evening, live music accompanies the sunset, encouraging guests to linger a little longer.

DuJour spoke with the property’s general manager, Patrice Lanteri, to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The Riviera Suite, room 300

What makes it so special?

It offers a completely different experience from a traditional hotel stay. Sitting above the Mediterranean with its own private entrance, the two-bedroom suite feels more like a private Riviera home, with sweeping sea views, a rooftop terrace, a private pool and generous indoor-outdoor living spaces. Guests are drawn to its sense of privacy and exclusivity, as well as its design, which takes inspiration from the modernist architecture of the Côte d’Azur and the surrounding Estérel landscape. It’s the closest you can get to having your own secluded corner of the French Riviera, while still enjoying all the services and facilities of Les Roches Rouges.

What is the nightly rate for this suite?

From 2,600€

What’s your favorite design element on property?

Our guestroom bathrooms perfectly capture the hotel’s overall aesthetic—luxurious, elegant and timeless. The understated design exudes comfort and sophistication, complimented by Le Labo’s Bergamote amenities, deep freestanding tubs and state-of-the-art Toto technology. This thoughtful combination of elegance and warmth promises an inviting atmosphere that truly makes our guests feel at home.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

Through our partnership with Le Labo, guests at our hotel have the special opportunity to visit their boutique on Oak Street, the premier luxury shopping destination in downtown Chicago. By presenting their room key, guests receive a complimentary 5-Piece Discovery Set allowing them to experience and sample Le Labo’s exquisite and elegantly crafted perfumes. It’s a little luxury that adds an extra touch of refinement to their stay.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

Rooms with clear views of Lake Michigan—we truly have the best views in the city. There’s nothing quite like enjoying a morning cup of coffee while sitting on the window bench, gazing out at the lake. The combination of the serene lake view with the bustling cityscape below creates a unique contrast that makes you feel both connected and perfectly secluded. It’s an experience that guests often tell me is the highlight of their stay, whether they’re here for business or just a relaxing getaway.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

Founded by Jay Pritzker in 1980, the hotel was designed to blend the elegance of a luxury hotel with the warmth of a private residence—a vision that has shaped every Park Hyatt around the world since. Located in the iconic Park Tower on Michigan Avenue, our hotel is not only an architectural masterpiece but also a cultural destination, showcasing an impressive art collection featuring works by artists like Richard Prince and Mary Weatherford.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

Our hotel and restaurant, NoMI, are situated alongside the iconic Water Tower, a symbol of Chicago’s rich history as the only building to survive the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. Guests can enjoy the stunning views of this landmark from many of our guestrooms and suites, or they can choose a window seat at NoMI, where the floor-to-ceiling windows frame it perfectly.