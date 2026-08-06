Room Request! Capelongue

There are hotels that transport you and then there are places that convince you to slow down. Capelongue, perched above the postcard-perfect village of Bonnieux in France’s Luberon region, belongs firmly in the latter category. More than a resort, the 57-room property unfolds like a traditional Provençal hamlet, complete with a central square, stone pathways, shaded gardens and panoramic views stretching across vineyards and lavender fields.

Owned by the boutique hospitality brand Beaumier, the luxury retreat embraces a softer, more authentic vision of Provence. Rather than recreating the region through clichés, architects Paula Alvarez de Toledo and Marine Delaloy of Jaune looked to its landscape and history, layering limestone, terracotta, wood and lime plaster into interiors that feel timeless yet unmistakably contemporary. Outside, olive trees, almond trees, rosemary and lavender spill across gardens designed to blend seamlessly into the surrounding countryside, while works by regional artists reinforce a deep connection to place.

The guest rooms continue that understated approach. Warm, spacious and filled with natural light, they prioritize simplicity over excess, allowing the scenery outside to become the focal point. Whether overlooking the hills or tucked among the gardens, each room feels like a private retreat from the bustle of everyday life.

Food is equally central to the experience. At the Michelin-starred La Bastide, chef Noël Bérard celebrates the Luberon through an ingredient-driven menu that pairs local produce with inventive technique. Sisteron lamb, black olives, bottarga and seasonal vegetables arrive in dishes that are rooted in Provence yet anything but predictable. Across the property, La Bergerie offers a more relaxed counterpart, where wood-fired meats, generous sharing plates and long lunches on the terrace unfold against sweeping views of Bonnieux. The spa offers treatments from Biologique Recherche alongside clean beauty brands curated by Oh My Cream, while Roman and cryotherapy baths, a hammam and tranquil treatment rooms encourage guests to embrace a slower rhythm. Outside, two pools provide different moods: one overlooking fragrant lavender fields and another 25-meter heated lap pool tucked into the gardens for leisurely swims beneath the Provençal sun. And with daily ice cream hour at 4pm by the pool, there is always something cool to look forward to in the hot summer months.

DuJour spoke with the property’s general manager, Emmanuel Mikhail, to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

One of our Deluxe Terrace Rooms, particularly Room 303.

What makes it so special?

It’s one of our newest rooms, offering generous proportions and a private terrace directly facing our lap pool, one of the property’s two swimming pools.

What is the nightly rate for this suite?

€400 to €800

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The village square, with its fountain and centuries-old olive tree leading to La Bastide, our Michelin-starred restaurant. It offers a truly immersive taste of Provence.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

Our dedicated guest app. It brings together everything guests need during their stay, from the hotel’s activities and curated experiences to our favorite local restaurants, villages, and regional escapes, all thoughtfully selected by our team.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

The Pigeonnier, our Signature Suite. It perfectly embodies the region’s architecture, heritage and the history of the property.

What sets the property apart?

Capelongue sits at an altitude of approximately 450 meters. Set across five hectares overlooking the village, the estate feels like a secluded haven, tucked away above Bonnieux.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

We actually relocated one of our restaurants, La Bergerie. It was originally situated elsewhere on the estate but was moved to its current location so guests could enjoy the property’s most spectacular views over Bonnieux, as well as the sunset.