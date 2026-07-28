Explora III Sets Sail

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When Explora Journeys introduced its vision of modern ocean travel, it set out to replace the cadence of traditional cruising with something slower, more expansive and more considered. With the new vessel Explora III, that idea evolves again, shaped by greater scale, refined design and a deeper commitment to life lived well at sea.

The newest ship in the fleet is the brand’s first powered by liquefied natural gas and its most spatially generous yet. At 63 feet longer than its sister ships, Explora III has been designed to heighten a sense of openness throughout every deck. Public areas now offer 210 square feet of space per guest, supported by a near one-to-one host-to-guest ratio that keeps service highly personal and quietly attentive. The effect is less that of a cruise ship and more a floating contemporary hotel where time feels unstructured and intentionally unhurried.

Accommodations continue that same philosophy of ease and proportion. The ship features 461 oceanfront accommodations, each designed with a residential sensibility that favors scale, light and privacy. Among the most distinctive is a second Owner’s Residence designed by Patricia Urquiola and spanning approximately 3,000 square feet. It opens onto an expansive aft wraparound terrace with uninterrupted sea views, a private outdoor infinity whirlpool, a marble bathroom and an in-suite steam room that together create a secluded world suspended above the water.

Life on board is shaped by the sea and expressed through wellness at every turn. The Conservatory Pool & Bar becomes a central gathering point beneath a retractable glass roof with a 48-foot all-weather pool that shifts the mood from sunlit retreat by day to silent cinema beneath the stars at night. Across the ship, guests will find three additional heated outdoor pools, including an adults-only space, along with 60 private cabanas that extend the feeling of privacy into open air.

At the spa, treatments draw inspiration from the rhythms and textures of the ocean. The experience is designed for restoration rather than spectacle with new offerings such as the Sava Sound Pod, which uses calibrated sound frequencies and vibration to encourage deep relaxation. The fitness program is equally expansive, with Technogym and Pilates reformer equipment, private training studios and an open air fitness deck positioned to keep the horizon in view. Outside, movement continues across an extended running track and a multi-use sports court designed for padel, pickleball and basketball.

Dining reflects a global sensibility anchored in quality and atmosphere rather than formality. Signature venues include Med Yacht Club with its coastal Mediterranean influence, Fil Rouge with French-inspired refinement, Marble & Co. Grill focused on premium cuts and Sakura with its contemporary Pan-Asian focus. New and reimagined experiences expand the rhythm of dining at sea; the Chef’s Kitchen offers intimate private dining, while Chef’s Table by Explora Journeys introduces bespoke menus created for a handful of guests at a time. Anthology elevates Italian tasting menus into a curated experience, while Emporium Marketplace brings a more relaxed, light-filled approach to international dining. Shore Club on 11 adds a beach club spirit to the upper decks and completes the ship’s varied culinary landscape.

Evenings unfold across 12 bars and lounges designed for different moods and moments. Guests can move from The Malt Whisky Bar to an outdoor cigar lounge or settle into The Cellar by Explora Journeys, where expert sommeliers guide tastings across classic and emerging wine regions.

For families, the ship introduces a more considered approach to multigenerational travel. The Nautilus Club is reimagined into two dedicated spaces that reflect different stages of childhood. Nautilus Club Juniors welcomes children ages 3 to 11 with supervised daily programming, while Nautilus Club Teens offers a dynamic environment for guests ages 12 to 17 with activities designed to balance independence and engagement. Together, they allow families to share the journey while still preserving individual space and experience.

As luxury travel continues to shift toward privacy, wellness and emotional connection, Explora III positions itself firmly within that evolution. It is a ship built not around spectacle but around space and stillness, where the ocean becomes the defining backdrop to a more intentional way of traveling. explorajourneys.com