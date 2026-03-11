A Brush With Romance

DuJour Navigation

The limited-edition Wet Brush collection with Hill House Home is designed to bring joy to your hair care routine

Haircare brand Wet Brush is launching a limited-edition collaboration with Hill House Home, the lifestyle brand known for its feminine style and signature prints (think classic gingham and trellis motifs to the iconic romantic florals and signature stripes). Available on March 22nd at Ulta, the curated assortment includes the cult-classic Original Detangler brush, silk scrunchies, headbands and claw-clips, all adorned with Hill House Home’s signature prints. “Our partnership with Hill House Home perfectly embodies the magic that can happen when beautiful design meets an everyday essential,” says Wet Brush senior director of brand marketing, Rachel Pollak. “We believe brushing your hair and getting ready for the day can be joyful. This collection of accessories and brushes adorned with Hill House Home prints, does just that.” Known for romantic prints and feminine silhouettes, Hill House Home designs and creates quality pieces that bring beauty and joy to everyday rituals. “We’ve always believed that getting dressed can shift how you feel and partnering with Wet Brush is a natural extension of that philosophy,” says Nell Diamond, Hill House Home founder and CEO. “Haircare is part of your daily ritual and we loved the idea of bringing our prints and a sense of femininity to something you reach for every single day. Whether it’s a romantic floral brush sitting on your vanity or a silk scrunchie tossed in your bag, these are the little details that make everyday routines feel special.”
