The Best New Stays From Slope To Slope

Sure, sure: It’s the snow that really matters. But there’s no denying that the ski crowd is ever-more discerning, as well we should be—it’s cold out there! This year’s hotel and lodge openings raise the bar accordingly, elevating comfort, style, and, of course, the all-important après-ski. Read on for the best of the new.

Limelight, Mammoth

Limelight brings polished mountain modernism to Mammoth’s developing village core with a buzzy open-plan lounge, sprawling outdoor pool, and dining options for even the hardest-to-please members of your group (i.e., the small ones). Rooms emphasize clean lines, warm textures, and big mountain views, while ski lockers and shuttles simplify getting on the hill.

Kindred Resort, Keystone

The new Kindred Resort marks Keystone’s first full-service, ski-in/ski-out luxury property, just steps from the River Run gondola. 107 modern rooms, 95 upscale residences, and three restaurants are serviced by Kindred’s ultra-friendly staff, but it’s the slopeside heated pool and hot tubs that will make après here quite possibly the best part of your day.

One&Only Moonlight Basin, Big Sky

Perhaps the most anticipated mountain opening of the year, One&Only Moonlight Basin brings ultra-luxury to the otherwise understated Big Sky. Tucked into forested slopes with Lone Peak as its backdrop, the resort pairs dramatic architecture and warm, modern interiors with deeply personalized service, private ski concierges, and exclusive access to some of Big Sky’s most coveted terrain. Don’t miss a post-ski massage at the decadent hotel spa.

The Inn at Hancock, Crotched

Perched in the pastoral Monadnock region of New Hampshire, The Inn at Hancock is an elegantly restored 18th-century coaching house with 15 individually-styled suites that blend historic character with modern luxury. While not technically a ski getaway, it’s an extremely chic and cozy, something-for-everyone base for winter adventures that include snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and, yes, skiing at nearby Crotched (Gunstock and Sunapee mountains are also within an hour), followed by fireside après cocktails.

Chalet Cervinia, Val d’Isère

Chalet, shall we? Since 1991, Purple Ski, Europe’s most prestigious luxury chalet operator, has built a reputation for exceptional service, high end food and wine, and a bespoke concierge experience, paired with beautiful chalets that are at once exclusive and welcoming. This season, the brand debuts its latest addition, Chalet Cervinia, in Val d’Isère, in the French Alps. The three-story chalet sleeps up to 13 in six suites and includes an indoor pool, sauna, hot tub, movie room, and full Purple Ski staff nestled in Val d’Isère’s quiet and romantic Le Joseray area.

The Sylvan Lodge at Snake River Sporting Club, Jackson Hole

Tucked within the private wilderness of Snake River Sporting Club, The Sylvan Lodge offers a rare combo of deep-woods seclusion and high-touch luxury just outside Jackson Hole. Designed with natural stone, timber, and expansive glass, it feels both polished and profoundly connected to its surroundings, which include on-property Nordic trails in addition to easy access to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

Plus: How to get there in style

Why go first class when you can go private? This season, premium book-by-the-seat jet service Aero is servicing North America’s top ski destinations with nonstop routes from Los Angeles and New York to Aspen, and a new L.A. to Park City flight landing just minutes from Deer Valley. Bypass crowded terminals for private lounges, curbside gear check, and a seamless boarding experience; onboard, it’s Erewhon meals, an open bar, and two checked bags, including oversized winter gear, at no extra cost. Maybe the friendliest skies ever.