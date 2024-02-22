10 Minutes With Snowboarder Danny Davis

This year’s Winter Dew Tour, taking place March 8-10 at Copper Mountain, Colorado, marks its 20th anniversary. 100 of the world’s top skiers and boarders will compete in men’s and women’s individual ski and snowboard Superpipe and Streetstyle, as well as the Superpipe High Air & Best Trick Jam, including Nate Haust, Jill Perkins and Danny Davis.

While Danny will be competing for a prize, he also is a prize. A snowboard run with him at Copper during the Dew Tour weekend is one of the latest offerings available to members of Marriott Bonvoy Moments, Marriott Bonvoy’s rewards platform. Members can use points earned from travel and everyday activities to redeem for once-in-a-lifetime experiences such as chance to attend the Dew Tour and snowboard with Danny, reservations and a kitchen tour at the French Laundry or tickets to watch Manchester United battle West Ham in front row seats…. next to a former Manchester United player.

In advance of this year’s Dew Tour, Danny spoke with DuJour to share his ski travel secrets and other things that get him stoked.

What makes a good ski weekend? Actually, what makes a great ski weekend?

For me, it’s powder. Good terrain. Freestyle terrain. My mother-in-law just loves sunny, fun groomers. For her, it’s weather. I guess for me, too. I’m always checking the weather in places I’m thinking of going to see what it’s like. And of course a great place to stay. As dad to a 14-month-old, I’ve become a person who really likes a place that’s away from the crowds but also has lots of convenient amenities. Food, too. The food has to be good. So that’s what you can plan for. But for me what makes “good” “great” is the people. I’ve met so many cool people in mountain communities. Sometimes you can figure out the vibe of a place through Instagram and Pinterest and whatever. Sometimes you just have to go and give it a shot.

Is there anywhere in the world you haven’t snowboarded that you’d like to?

I’ve never been to Crested Butte or Telluride, so I’d love to check those out. I’d like to go to the Banff area. I haven’t snowboarded in Big Sky or anywhere in Idaho. I’ve only done backcountry there. I’m from Michigan and I’ve always dreamed of going to Mount Bohemia and doing some turns in my home state. Also Girdwood or Alyeska in Alaska.

What do you look for first when you go to a new ski town?

Food, if you’re me. A lot of time now, we want good food and we want it quick, so we’re looking for a place where can we call it in and get it to go.

Any favorite tips for enjoying Copper?

Particularly for the Dew Tour week, I’ll always suggest joining the festivities. Go watch the contests, listen to the music. There’s lots of time to ski and snowboard between watching the athletes, who are super cool to see. My favorite spots to eat at Copper are El Zacatecano Mexican and Nowhere Pizza. They make a sick meatball sub. I’ll also always make a stop at my favorite wax tune shop, which is Mono Cera in Dillon, about 15 minutes from Copper.

On the mountain, go to Peace Park to snowboard and ski. It’s geared towards fun and all abilities — not just jumps and rails. I go in with my dad and he has a blast. Also, Copper is not that big but it’s high enough to blow your mind. To get a really good look at Colorado, go ride as many chairs as you can. A lot of those lifts get you up so high — above 12,000 feet — which is so unique.

Who are you looking forward to seeing at the Dew Tour this year?

I’ll be watching for Scotty James and Ayumu Hirano this time around.

How will you plan to recover?

In the evening, I’ll watch some music and maybe take my daughter out on the mountain. She’s little, so I’m not pushing it. She’s got like 15 minutes in her before gloves need to come off. Then maybe I’ll put her in my backpack. She is the cutest thing.