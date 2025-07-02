Room Request! Reschio

Set on a sprawling 3,700-acre pastoral estate in the rolling hills between Umbria and Tuscany, Reschio was purchased in 1994 by Count Antonio Bolza. Since then, it has been masterfully restored by his son, architect Count Benedikt Bolza, and his wife, Donna Nencia Corsini. Benedikt not only spearheaded the architectural restoration but also personally crafted the interior design, landscaping and bespoke furniture through his BB for Reschio design studio. In 2021, the estate introduced Reschio Hotel, a boutique hotel featuring 36 elegant guest rooms, a farm-to-table restaurant and a Bathhouse spa (featuring a serene saltwater Roman bath, hammam, sauna and treatment room). In 2024, it was awarded Three Keys, a Michelin Guide top hotel honor. The estate’s renowned equestrian center, under the direction of Antonello Radicchi, breeds and trains 40 purebred Spanish horses. Special experiences include a three-hour foraging workshop where guests embark on an ethnobotanical walk through the estate, discovering the healing and nutritional benefits of local plants. Guests can also take lessons in calligraphy and paper marbling or Italian cooking. Reschio’s gardens and farm provide many of the ingredients served in both of its restaurants (from free-range chicken to eggs, honey and olive oil). The estate also produces natural white wines (grechetto, trebbiano and malvasia) and reds such as merlot, sangiovese, cabernet sauvignon and sagrantino. Just in time for the holidays, Reschio and Rizzoli have published Reschio: the First Thousand Years featuring photographs of the astonishing journey of the property’s rebirth and how from 50 ruins, 31 houses have risen up into architectural splendor.

DuJour spoke with the property’s owner, Count Benedikt Bolza, to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The San Michele Suite (room 32) is among our most requested, thanks to its sweeping views over Reschio farmhouse on the facing hillside and its own private terrace—a rare luxury even within our estate.

What makes it so special?

The suite’s private terrace opens to the rolling Umbrian hills, complete with a standalone bathtub that invites long, languid soaks. Inside, thoughtful touches elevate the experiences—custom-designed, light-free coffee machines to ensure undisturbed sleep; a curated in-room bar with our estate-made Reschio gin and amaro; a selection of Tuscan-roasted coffee and herbal teas—all tailored to evoke a sense of place and calm.

What is the nightly rate for this suite?

Rates range from €1,530 in low season to €2,620 in high season, fully inclusive of breakfast, e-bikes and time in the Bathhouse

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

Our signature velvet Friulane slippers, an elegant nod to Italian tradition, paired with our house-made hand cream which guests often ask to take home.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The Palm Court. Given the castle’s original purpose as a fortress, there were no grand halls for gathering. So, we reimagined a smaller courtyard, constructing a soaring glass-and-steel conservatory inspired by 19th-century orangeries. It’s become the heart of the hotel—a space where guests naturally linger, read, sip cocktails and listen to music under the filtered light.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

It changes often, but today it’s Grand Suite 9. Each suite was designed with a specific ancestor or family member in mind, and this one honors Pope Clement XII. When his niece Anna Corsini married Conte Bichi Ruspoli in 1730, the Pope re-bestowed the title of Conte di Reschio. My wife, Nencia—Anna’s direct descendant—unknowingly brought the Corsini name back to Reschio centuries later. We only discovered this when researching the history of the millennium old castle. The suite is steeped in that history, with views overlooking both the rolling countryside and the flower-filled courtyard.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

The castle carries over a thousand years of history, seamlessly blending its storied past with contemporary design. Every detail of the castle’s transformation honors the heritage—from antique furnishings juxtaposed with bespoke modern pieces, to the nightly rhythm of live music drifting from the Palm Court and Ristorante Alle Scuderie. Our stables are home to more than 30 purebred Spanish horses, known for their classical dressage performances—a living tribute to the artistry and elegance that defines Reschio.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

The Bolza family chapel is discreetly tucked within the castle’s ramparts. Its frescoes narrate our family’s history, making it one of the most intimate, and storied, spaces on the estate.