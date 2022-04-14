Ski Season Highlights: Park City, Aspen and Big Sky
From high-speed, state-of-the-art lifts to design-led hotels and designer clothing collaborations, here are a few high-altitude favorites
Written by Christina Ohly Evans
Montage Big Sky in Big Sky, Montana
The highly anticipated Montage Big Sky opens with 139 guest rooms, suites and residences all designed in a neutral palette using natural materials, in keeping with the rugged Rocky Mountain setting. Ski across 5,850 Big Sky acres followed by a satisfying meal at Cortina, where wood-fired Northern Italian fare is on offer, or hit Alpenglow—named after Big Sky Country’s stunning sunsets over the Spanish Peaks—for savory snacks and craft beers. The central Living Room is the place for bubbles and raclette at the end of a long day outdoors. Rounding out the food and beverage offerings are Wildflower Market (grab-and-go baked goods and gourmet sandwiches), Backcast Bar & Grill (craft cocktails and ranch-inspired sandwiches) and Beartooth Pub & Rec (casual pizzas plus old-school games and bowling). Extras include wildlife spotting and survival skills camp for kids, ski concierges and on-mountain hosts and special access to Yellowstone National Park. montagehotels.com