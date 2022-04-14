Ski Season Highlights: Park City, Aspen and Big Sky From high-speed, state-of-the-art lifts to design-led hotels and designer clothing collaborations, here are a few high-altitude favorites

Written by Christina Ohly Evans

Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection at Deer Valley in Park City, Utah

Set at the foot of Deer Valley’s Silver Lake Express lift, Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection is considered Park City’s most iconic boutique, chalet-style hotel. The 18-room inn has just been renovated—and enhanced with the addition of 40 residences—by noted Seattle-based architect Tom Kundig with Think Architecture’s John Shirley and interior designer Todd Lanahan. Spacious rooms in soothing tones include fireplaces and balconies with mountain and village views, while the new one-, two- and three-bedroom residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows, enormous soaking tubs and custom furnishings. Outdoor amenities remain a strength with fire pits, a rooftop fitness center and a stunning infinity pool adding to the serene aesthetic. The award-winning, Austrian-influenced Goldener Hirsch restaurant continues to delight fans old and new with such Bavarian classics as decadent four-cheese fondue, schnitzels and crispy apple strudel, while après offerings—curated cocktails, light snacks and live music—are best enjoyed in the convivial Antler Lounge. aubergeresorts.com