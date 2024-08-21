Julien Farel Celebrates 16 Years At The U.S. Open

From the Williams sisters’ razor sharp neon nails to Maria Sharipova’s designer on-court ensembles and Rafael Nadal’s mop top, there’s no denying that professional tennis has turned into a bit of a vanity sport. Almost two decades ago, French hairstylist Julien Farel opened his first pop-up salon at the French Open, catering to players who wanted to look their best before big matches. After befriending players like Nadal and Novak Djokovic, Farel took his successful concept to Wimbledon and, eventually, the U.S. Open, though it took him four years to actually convince them to let him open up shop outside the locker rooms. Now, 16 years later, players can visit the 400-square-foot Julien Farel Restore Salon & Spa inside Arthur Ashe Stadium to get coiffed before they serve. Men and women head the famed stylist for fresh cuts and tight braids, some even requesting a streak or two of bright color to set them apart. “The U.S. Open holds a special place in my heart, and my team and I are thrilled to be celebrating our 16th year at this iconic event,” says Farel. “It’s especially sweet this year, as we are witnessing a new generation of tennis stars take center stage. We’ve been fortunate to connect with so many world class athletes throughout the years, styling them and sharing in their passion for the sport. We can’t wait to see what these rising stars achieve at this year’s tournament. The U.S. Open is always a highlight for us, and we’re proud to continue our partnership and to support the incredible sport of tennis.”

Farel has done hair, makeup and grooming for many tennis greats including Nadal, Djokovic, Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilov and styled Coco Gauff. The Julien Farel Restore Salon & Spa opens on August 24 and runs through September 8. “It’s a great perk for the players—a nice time for them to relax and focus before a match,” says Farel. “If you look good, you feel good and you play better. It’s important for me to educate these players about their hair and give them products like our anti-aging line so that when they’re in the heat and humidity all day playing, they can come off the court and moisturize and refine their strands.”