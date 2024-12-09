All The Action At The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

View the gallery

Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix returned for its second year, bringing a thrilling weekend of high-speed racing and unforgettable entertainment to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip. 306,000 fans flooded the destination, immersing themselves in a combination of Formula 1 excitement and world-class hospitality, food and entertainment. The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix saw George Russell of Mercedes-AMG Petronas emerge P1, while Max Verstappen claimed the 2024 World Drivers’ Championship while celebrities such as Sylvester Stallone, John Legend, Bradley Cooper, Seth Rogan, Adele, Kevin Hart, Brad Pitt, Paul Mescal and Jared Leto and more packed the grid. Performances from Alesso, Boyz II Men, Ludacris, OneRepublic and Steve Aoki on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit and culinary experiences from chef Gordon Ramsay at the luxury trackside dining venue Ramsay’s Garage brought a new level of luxury to the weekend. Fans experienced the race in new ways, including the addition of 10,000 more ticket options, along with events like the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli, the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Experience and immersive attractions in various fan zones As the lights dimmed on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, spectators were thrilled by 50 laps of intense competition across the 3.8-mile track. Drivers reached speeds over 220 mph, passing iconic landmarks such as resorts, casinos and other attractions.