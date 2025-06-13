Room Request! Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

From the moment you arrive at Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Los Cabos you’re not just welcomed—you’re welcomed home. But not just any home—the most exquisite version imaginable located between the desert and the Sea of Cortes. Here, luxury is intuitive, service is personal and every detail is curated to perfection. The culinary experience is both abundant and exceptional, with meals that feel like they’ve been prepared just for you. Don’t miss the fire-grilled catch of the day with fried plantains for dinner at Humo and the Mexican wine tasting at Candil Agave Bar. The service is discreet yet attentive, and your suite (there are 113 rooms and suites on property) is refreshed not once, but twice daily, with a precision that feels almost ceremonial. You’ll fall asleep in your room and wake to the rhythmic sound of waves, audible from nearly every corner of the property, a constant reminder that you’re never more than a two-minute stroll from a serene pool. For honeymooners, your suite becomes a romantic sanctuary—complete with a private pool, an open-air shower and every imaginable amenity. If you’re traveling as a family, the kids club offers more than just entertainment—it’s an immersive experience led by passionate marine biologists who introduce children to the region’s rich ecological heritage. No matter who you’re traveling with, time at the property’s secluded and pristine stretch of sand and relaxing in oceanfront cabanas is essential. We enjoyed an invigorating guided hike with Frida, whose knowledge and warmth left a lasting impression. And no visit is complete without indulging in at least half a day at the new Spa Sensei, where the sound bath experience alone is worth the journey. “As Sensei’s first international outpost and beachfront location, it brings to Zadún an evidence-led, deeply personalized approach to wellness unlike anything else in the region,” says the hotel’s general manager Thomas Jecklin. “Guests can experience customized spa treatments, one-on-one wellness consultations, yoga, meditation and group fitness classes—all in a setting of exceptional tranquility.”

Zadún is the kind of place you arrive for a week and wish you had booked for a month.

DuJour spoke with the property’s general manager, Thomas Jecklin, to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The Grand Reserve Villa

What makes it so special?

Set along a private stretch of coastline, the two-story villa is the crown jewel of the resort. With over 10,000 square feet of space, it combines the comfort of a private home with Zadùn’s exceptional service and amenities. The Grand Reserve Villa is the ultimate home-away-from-home, with sweeping views of pristine beaches and turquoise waters. It features five spacious bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, a private gym, multiple lounge areas, and an outdoor dining terrace overlooking the Sea of Cortés. Guests also enjoy dedicated 24-hour Tosoani (private attendant), a chef-prepared breakfast daily, roundtrip airport transfers, unpacking and packing services and much more. It’s a true sanctuary for those seeking space, privacy and well-being.

What is the nightly rate for this suite?

From $8,999

What makes the accommodations so unique?

Zadún is a uniquely expansive private estate, thoughtfully composed of 113 expansive guest rooms and suites, alongside 42-two story villas placed gently along the rolling slopes of the land. Even at entry level, accommodations are crafted to feel like intimate “homes,” many featuring spacious indoor-outdoor living areas, terraces and private plunge pools. For multigenerational travelers, Zadún’s expansive residences ranging from four to six bedrooms, create the perfect setting for connection and retreat.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The design at Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, is a celebration of Mexican craftsmanship, making it difficult to choose just one favorite element. That said, I’m especially drawn to the terraces in our guest rooms, which feature sculptural light installations by artists Monica Bizzarri and Raquel Charabatti. These pieces emit a soft glow at night, creating a warm ambiance and a strong sense of place that feels singularly unique to Zadún.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

Zadún is home to Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program, which offers immersive experiences designed to deepen guests’ connection to the region’s extraordinary ecosystems and protected marine sanctuaries. On-property naturalists and biome experts, in collaboration with the resort’s in-house destination company, InCabo, connect guests to the stunning beauty of the local environment—where the desert meets the ocean—through hands-on learning and discovery. The program highlights natural wonders such as whale sharks, manta rays and turtle nesting and introduces a new environmental stewardship component for guests of all ages.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

Every guest at Zadún enjoys the genuine care of a dedicated tosoani, a private attendant. The name tosoani comes from the indigenous Nahuatl language, meaning ‘dream watcher.’ It’s a thoughtful detail that reflects our deep cultural roots and commitment to personalized service.