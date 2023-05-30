Room Request! The Cloudveil

Jackson, Wyoming, is perhaps best known as a ski town—it gets an average 458 inches of snow each winter—and indeed Jackson Hole Mountain Resort offers something for nearly every level of skier or rider, even the East Coast-groomed who have no idea what to do with this much powder. (Buy your 23/24 Ikon Pass early for limited-time savings on lodging and year-round savings on gear.) Still, locals will tell you (or more likely they won’t) that summer in Jackson is even more spectacular. That’s when the Tetons are ripe for hiking, biking, and climbing; the Snake River is full of trout to be fished; and a ride on JHMR’s aerial tram offers easy access to alpine hiking and running trails plus the sort of jaw-dropping views that remind you how big the world really is.

No matter the season, by far the best choice for lodging is The Cloudveil, the town’s only hotel on the historic Town Square, which during winter hosts an ice rink and a direct path to the equally historic honky-tonk Million Dollar Cowboy Bar—where you will literally saddle up to the bar on stools made of old saddles—as well as to several of the town’s best restaurants. The hotel is a modern take on Western-chic, with custom leather furnishings, granite-filled baths, works by local artists (many of whom take up temporary residence in the lobby), and plenty of reclaimed wood. 100 rooms include 11 suites. During ski season, the hotel partners with concierge rental company Black Tie Skis to deliver top of the line, demo-quality rental equipment to the hotel; Black Tie will also take care of getting you to and from the mountain, where you’ve got exclusive access to a de facto lodge and techs on hand all day long who’ll work hard to find you your perfect fit.

DuJour spoke with the The Cloudveil’s general manager Pablo Migoya to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The Cloudveil Suite

What makes it so special?

It’s the most spacious room on property at 875 square feet, including a king bedroom, living room with a fireplace, dining area, soaking tub and an oversized balcony with views of Jackson’s Town Square. It’s a well-appointed space and reflective of the iconic surrounding mountains.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

From $1,000 (with seasonal variations)

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

The Cloudveil is, and will always be, the only hotel on Jackson’s historic town square. The lobby is designed to welcome locals and guests alike, providing the perfect downtown location to relax by the fire and enjoy a drink from in-house restaurant The Bistro. It’s the ultimate convivial space for guests and locals to mingle and bond over the day’s adventures.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

My personal favorite room is our One Bedroom Suite with a balcony. This suite provides plenty of room to spread out and boasts beautiful views of the town of Jackson and Snow King Mountain.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

It’s a tie for me between the mantels over the fireplaces in our guest rooms made from timbers salvaged from a Laramie dairy barn circa 1880 and our feature Stone Wall grand staircase, made with locally-sourced Windsor Gray Sandstone, creating a 3-story “mountain” of stone that takes inspiration from the Tetons and their commanding and breathtaking presence.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

Throughout the year, our guests have complimentary access to the National Museum of Wildlife Art, a gorgeous local museum with a stellar curated collection and wildlife art exhibits. During the ski season, our premium partnership with Black Tie Skis is a special offering that some guests don’t realize we have, and makes for a truly elevated ski rental experience. Place your order for skis, poles, snowboards, boots, and helmets prior to your arrival and your personal ski concierge will meet you at The Cloudveil with everything you need to make the ski experience much more luxurious and seamless.

What makes the property so special in the summer?

Our rooftop is open in the summer providing locals and guests a spot to enjoy the outdoors. The rooftop overlooks Jackson’s historic town square and The Bistro offers a rooftop menu and full bar. In the wintertime, the wood burning fireplace in our lobby is the perfect location to enjoy a hot toddy, share some time with your fellow guests reminiscing about your adventures, play a board game, and listen to live music.