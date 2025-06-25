Over the Hedge

View the gallery

Hoteliers Andrew and Sarah Wetenhall (Palm Beach’s The Colony) are bringing the iconic Swifty’s restaurant to their new hotel, The Hedges in East Hampton. Swifty’s at The Hedges features an indoor/outdoor layout with seasonal florals by Lewis Miller and tables lined with Schumacher linens. “I couldn’t be more excited to partner with Sarah and Andrew Wetenhall to bring Swifty’s to the Village of East Hampton,” says Robert Caravaggi, founder of the original Swifty’s in New York City. “The Hedges Inn is such a storied and special place—rich with history and charm—and it’s the perfect backdrop for continuing the Swifty’s tradition of warm hospitality, impeccable food and a lively, welcoming spirit. Together, we look forward to inviting longtime Swifty’s regulars and new guests alike to experience our signature take on relaxed sophistication in the heart of the Hamptons.” Under the guidance of chef Tom Whitaker, the menu at the 13-room retreat draws inspiration from classic American and Continental traditions while using the freshest local ingredients possible. “We are delighted to usher The Hedges East Hampton into its next chapter, celebrating its rich history while elevating the guest experience,” says Sarah Wetenhall. “Our goal is to create a warm and welcoming environment where guests can immerse themselves in the quintessential East Hampton experience—where tradition meets luxury and community and connection thrive.”