Room Request! Santo Mine Oia Santorini

On Oia, the quiet, notably romantic side of Santorini, the Santo Collection comprises three interconnected properties, all of which link to a path offering a short walk to the small town center should you want an escape from this glorious escape itself. There’s Santo Pure, the property’s main artery, which features tiny neighborhoods of suites and a bustling pool scene. (Well, as bustling as Santorini gets, so a calm and serene kind of bustle.) Then there’s the Villas, two secluded homes with four bedrooms each for private rental. And the newest, Santo Mine, featuring 37 suites carved into the cliff of an old stone mine above Ammoudi Bay. Santo Mine just opened in 2024, connected to Pure by the kind of gorgeous tunnel you’d only find on a Greek island. Each suite at Santo Mine has its own plunge pool, to which you can order an idyllic and certainly picturesque “floating breakfast.” That said, everything in Santorini is notably picturesque, including the various amenities at Santo Mine. The property has its own own fine dining restaurant, Alme, which means salt water; its own spa, Pnoe, which means “breath,” and its own wine bar, Rhoe, which typically means flow or stream. An outdoor cinema is also in the works. But, really, who are we kidding? This eco-friendly and sustainable luxury hotel’s most amazing asset is its stunning views. One secret secluded spot above Santo Mine’s outdoor gym can’t really be described in words. Except, perhaps one: breathtaking. It must be seen to be believed.

DuJour spoke with the property’s general manager, Serafim Karouzakis, to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

Suite 817–one of our Vivid Sunset & Sea View Junior Suites with Jacuzzi–is always the first to book because of its strategic location on the resort’s upper west-cliff line, directly above Ammoudi Bay. Although we have several accommodations in this category, this suite delivers a postcard-perfect, unobstructed panorama of Santorini’s caldera sunsets and an extra dose of privacy honeymooners and view-seekers can’t resist.

What makes it so special?

Suite 817 stands out because of its uninterrupted, panoramic views of the Aegean Sea and Santorini’s iconic sunsets. The experience reverberates throughout your senses–whether you’re soaking in the Jacuzzi, simply enjoying the breeze on the private terrace, or indulging in our popular ‘floating breakfast’ poolside, it feels like the horizon belongs to you and you alone! Guests often describe it as magical–a space where time slows down to let you savor the beauty. The atmosphere blends romance, relaxation and a touch of exclusivity, creating memories that linger long after the stay.

What is the nightly rate for this suite?

From €405

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

Santo Mine has an elevated private viewpoint offering 360 views of the island – a hidden treasure that guests often call their favorite surprise! The exclusive spot offers serene and cinematic views of Santorini’s volcanic landscape, the Aegean Sea, and views of the crowds of Oia from your own private area. This panoramic, almost otherworldly experience feels like stepping into a painting, giving our guests a sense of discovery and wonder. Many enjoy the views with a cocktail or glass of wine from Santo Mine’s wine bar, Rhoē, which is steps away from this secret treasure!

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The design of Santo Mine Oia Suites perfectly captures the essence of Santorini’s rugged beauty. Carved into the cliffs on the site of an old stone mine above Ammoudi Bay, the property embraces its natural surroundings with an understated elegance. The calming earth tones, Mediterranean-inspired aesthetics, and Cycladic minimalism create a serene, laid-back vibe that feels both luxurious and deeply connected to the island. Each of the 37 suites features private outdoor spaces, either with a pool or jacuzzi, that blend seamlessly into the landscape, making the Aegean Sea feel like a natural extension of the property.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

Suites 902 and 903 hold a special place in my heart. Positioned high on the cliffs, these suites offer unparalleled privacy and some of the most expansive, unobstructed views of the Aegean Sea and Santorini’s iconic sunsets. There’s a unique serenity to these spaces, where the horizon seems infinite, and every detail is designed to envelop guests in an atmosphere of refined luxury and tranquility.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

Santo Mine is unique as it offers a sense of tranquility that’s rarely found so close to the bustling heart of Oia, Santorini. Situated just a five-minute stroll from the village’s vibrant center, our location gives guests access to all the charm and culture Oia has to offer, while maintaining a serene and luxurious atmosphere to indulge in. The heart of the town can be accessed via a quick walk from our private path that leads from our grounds, directly to the most popular hotspots in the hub of Santorini. The property also provides uninterrupted and private views of the Aegean Sea and Santorini’s famous sunsets – a combination that has made Santorini such a coveted destination.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

Our outdoor gym offers something truly special – a chance to stay active while soaking in the beauty of Santorini. Picture yourself working out with the Aegean Sea stretching out before you and the sun setting in a golden glow behind the horizon. It’s a fitness experience that feels as refreshing for the soul as it is for the body. Whether you’re into yoga, strength training, or just a morning stretch, the open-air setting brings an energy and calm that no indoor gym can match. It’s one of those little extras that makes staying at Santo Mine unforgettable.