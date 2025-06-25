Made in Manhattan

View the gallery

Highlights of the 3,500-square-foot, $10 million Manhattan Suite at Park Hyatt New York include a bespoke $200,000 art collection, 165-inch Sharp TV and floor-to-ceiling windows, nearly 18 feet in height, offering breathtaking views of the striking skyline and Central Park. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom suite has two balconies showcasing breathtaking 180-degree views of Manhattan. “As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of Park Hyatt New York, we are proud to bring our founding philosophy, ‘Luxury is personal,’ to a new remarkable standard,” says Laurent Ebzant, area VP and general manager of the hotel. “From its artful design to the thoughtful curation of amenities, the Manhattan Suite is crafted to provide enriching moments that are both intimately residential and undeniably majestic. It’s a true sanctuary for those who seek the finest New York experience on a deeply personal level.”

Design studio Sawyer & Company crafted the interiors with geometric and organic elements blended to create a harmonious interplay of energy and tranquility. The spacious living area features a dining table for eight and a kitchen equipped with Miele appliances, including a built-in microwave and wall oven, induction cooktop, dishwasher and fridge-freezer stocked to guests’ preferences. Other luxurious touches include Sferra linens on king-size Bryte Balance beds, Le Labo amenities, a dedicated concierge and complimentary daily breakfast and airport transfers. Other exciting recent hotel developments include the new Rossano Ferretti HairSpa and a forthcoming redesigned Spa Nalai.