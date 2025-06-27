Lincoln Debuts An Exclusive In-Vehicle Meditation App

To provide clients with even more ways to stay relaxed and re-charged during summer road trip season, luxury automaker Lincoln and Calm, the mental health company, are entering their fifth year of collaboration and launching a new in-vehicle app, Elevated Journey 1, exclusive for Lincoln clients in the U.S. Elevated Journey is an app featuring guided audio content designed to support wellbeing and mindfulness while driving with sessions narrated by author and meditation teacher, Jeff Warren. Through each session, Warren guides clients to stay focused on the road and helps them feel more refreshed, peaceful and inspired. This initiative is part of Lincoln’s broader commitment to integrating wellness into the driving experience. “Creating a sanctuary for clients is core to the Lincoln brand,” says Megan McKenzie, the brand’s head of U.S. marketing and marketing communications. “With the Lincoln Digital Experience, we’re able to introduce features like the Elevated Journey app in collaboration with Calm, offering a more elevated, immersive driving experience that helps clients feel more refreshed behind the wheel.” Clients can choose from four guided sessions, each lasting 5 to 12 minutes, which can be easily launched before starting their journey.

“We’re proud to deepen our partnership with Lincoln to deliver a unique wellness experience for drivers,” says Fergal Walker, VP of partnerships at Calm. “With Elevated Journey, we’re seamlessly bringing Calm’s trusted, enjoyable content into the driving experience. Whether it’s a commute or a cross-country adventure, we’re meeting people where they are and helping them arrive more centered and at ease.” The Elevated Journey app is complimentary and available now to Lincoln clients in the U.S. with vehicles equipped with the Lincoln Digital Experience, including the all-new 2025 Navigator, 2025 Aviator and both the 2024 and 2025 Nautilus. No login is required, and current clients can download the app directly from Google Play.