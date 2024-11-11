Your Guide To The Las Vegas Grand Prix

View the gallery

Formula 1 arrives in Las Vegas for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 19 and that whole week will be jam-packed with activations and events from sports to dining, entertainment and shopping. Here is your guide to how to get the most out of your trip.

Bellagio Fountain Club: The Bellagio Fountain Club is back offering a race weekend experience that is only possible in Las Vegas. Offering unrivaled proximity to both the circuit and built on top of one of the world’s most famous landmarks, Bellagio Fountain Club encapsulates a best-of Las Vegas dining, nightlife, entertainment, attractions and luxurious hospitality in one unforgettable venue. Mario Carbone, David Chang, Alain Ducasse, Masaharu Morimoto and Jean-Georges Vongerichten are the first set of chefs confirmed for the culinary program, offering eventgoers new and limitless selections of fine-dining delights nightly. With prime access to the Las Vegas Strip and luxury accommodations, it’s the most luxurious way to experience the Grand Prix.

Wynn Grid Club: The ultra-exclusive Wynn Grid Club is a stunning hospitality suite within the Paddock Club that offers 360-degree views of the track, including breathtaking views of the start and finish line. Guests will enjoy an unprecedented F1 race experience with access to Wynn Grid Club’s private terraces overlooking the action on turns 1 and 2, elevated cuisine and cocktails and best-in-class service. The 3-day ticket features exclusive meet-and-greets with F1 legends, a pit lane walk, truck tour, photo safari, guided paddock tours and more.

Jean Georges Steakhouse: Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten is teaming up with Macallan on Friday, Nov. 22 for an extraordinary 200th anniversary celebration at the chef’s eponymous steakhouse at ARIA, pairing award-winning cuisine with an exploration of vintages through the years.

LIV On the Grid: The Las Vegas Grand Prix Paddock Club Rooftop will transform into an open-air LIV Las Vegas nightclub during the race weekend. Created by David Grutman’s Groot Hospitality and operated by Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Liv delivers the ultimate trackside experience.

Brunch with Wolfgang Puck at Spago: Spago at the Bellagio, the flagship restaurant of Wolfgang Puck’s dining empire, will host a special lakeside brunch November 22-23 as the celebrity chef engages with diners during a fun, mid-afternoon culinary experience.

Remy Martin 300th Anniversary Dinner at Bardot: Bardot Brasserie at ARIA is partnering with Remy Cointreau on November 21 to celebrate Remy Martin’s 300th anniversary showcasing Cointreau’s portfolio through expertly crafted cocktails, each paired with James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina’s twist on French cuisine.

Cocktail Circuit at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: The most spirited lap in the city can be experienced November 22 and 23 at The Cosmopolitan for its “Cocktail Circuit,” taking place at Vesper Bar, Ghost Donkey, The Chandelier Bar and LPM. Guests will be guided to four destinations to explore a range of signature drinks from classics to new-age concepts created by the resort’s award-winning mixology team.