BSE Global Debuts Two New Premium Membership Clubs At Barclays Center

BSE Global has debuted two new open concept, premium membership clubs at Barclays Center (The Toki Row and JetBlue at The Key) as part of the first phase of a more than $100 million, five-year plan to enhance fan experience at the Brooklyn arena. Building upon Barclays Center’s existing luxury spaces, including the Crown Club designed in partnership with Ken Fulk and Major Food Group, the addition of the arena’s Club Level helps broaden its premium offerings, increases club capacity and begins the largest renovation project in Barclays Center’s history. In addition to The Toki Row and JetBlue at The Key, Barclays Center will complete multiple renovation projects over the next five years as part of an arena enhancement plan to improve the experience for all guests – regardless of seat location. “Our guests are crucial to the success of Barclays Center, and we are dedicated to delivering a world class experience for them,” says Shanon Ferguson, chief hospitality officer at BSE Global, parent company of Barclays Center, the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty. “We look forward to creating timeless, non-traditional experiences that build generational fandom and bring new audiences together in unique ways.”

The Toki Row is an intimate, high-end club inspired by the brownstone row homes found throughout Brooklyn. Think herringbone floors, velvet furnishings, wainscot paneling and art by Brooklyn-based artist, Adam Pendelton. Members can enjoy a full-service private bar, theater-style reserved seating, premium wine offerings and a dessert station serving fresh gelato and sweets. JetBlue at The Key is a vibrant club featuring communal tables repurposed from previous Brooklyn Nets City Edition courts, a full-service private bar serving beer on tap (the only space in the arena where tap beer will be served), interactive games and a 44’ wide media wall. The club will also include luxurious suite reserved seating for 252 guests, making JetBlue at The Key a perfect area for sports fans and concertgoers of all ages. Yearlong membership to The Row and The Key includes tickets to all Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty games, as well as Barclays Center concerts and events. Both clubs feature an all-inclusive private dining experience equipped with elevated food stations. The Toki Row offers items such as ceviche, lettuce wraps, pasta, as well as a carving station, while members of JetBlue at The Key will enjoy American classics like sliders, a BBQ table and mac and cheese bar.