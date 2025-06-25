With The BAAND

View the gallery

Five of NYC’s most iconic dance companies—Ballet Hispánico, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet and Dance Theatre of Harlem—will reunite on one stage to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the BAAND Together Dance Festival, presented by Chanel. These artists will the stage for five performances from July 29-August 2 as part of Lincoln Center’s Summer for the City. This is a rare chance for audiences to experience five exceptional performances of beloved programming curated collaboratively by the artistic directors of each company, featuring repertory favorites. The Festival is made possible by Chanel, representing the fifth year of the House’s support and long-standing patronage within the world of dance, which has continued for over a century.

This summer, for the first time, audiences will get an off-stage perspective of the extraordinary on-stage collaboration between these five iconic NYC dance companies during a free panel discussion on Tuesday, July 29 at 5:00pm in the David Rubenstein Atrium, featuring the artistic leaders of all five companies: Eduardo Vilaro, Ballet Hispánico; Alicia Graf Mack and Matthew Rushing, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater; Susan Jaffe, American Ballet Theatre; Wendy Whelan and Jonathan Stafford, New York City Ballet and Robert Garland, Dance Theatre of Harlem, moderated by Shanta Thake, Ehrenkranz Chief Artistic Officer of Lincoln Center. Each afternoon, one of the companies brings its unique teaching style to participants of all ages with free dance workshops in the David Geffen Hall lobby. The series will offer a variety of dance forms, appropriate for all ages and abilities. “BAAND Together began as a gesture of hope during a time of crisis,” explain the artist directors of the five companies. “What started as a response to the challenges of COVID has grown into a celebration of what makes New York extraordinary—its creativity, its diversity and its spirit. These performances remind us that the arts are not just entertainment; they are a vital force that brings people together and lifts us all.”