What’s New In Deer Valley

Deer Valley is on track to double its overall skiable terrain by the 2025-2026 season, positioning itself as one of North America’s largest ski resorts. The current 2025 season marks a pivotal moment in the resort history, with the debut of the first terrain and chairlifts the Keetley Express is one of the three) in the resort’s ambitious expansion now open. The development of Deer Valley East Village, significant skier terrain expansion, a reimagined Snow Park including a new base village and the revitalization of existing mountain facilities is nothing short of amazing. “This season is just the beginning of what’s to come, as we enhance our mountain experience while preserving excellent service and attention to detail our guests expect,” says Todd Bennett, president & COO of Deer Valley. Future phases of this “Expanded Excellence” plan will introduce six additional chairlifts, a 10-passenger gondola, nearly 100 new trails and additional enhanced guest amenities. This winter, guests can enjoy access to the expanded terrain via three new chairlifts, offering over 300 additional skiable acres and 20 new runs. The Deer Valley East Village expansion is North America’s first luxury alpine village to be developed since 1981. Extell Development is overseeing the development of the base area, while Deer Valley’s Expanded Excellence initiative is driving the expansion of the terrain.

Deer Valley’s newest après experience, Chute Eleven, is a luxury yurt nestled next to Empire Canyon Lodge featuring signature cocktails, indulgent small bites. “Chute Eleven is yet another way for Deer Valley guests to kick back and revel in another perfect day of skiing,” says Jacob Musyt, Deer Valley’s VP of Food & Beverage. “No matter where they choose to ‘cheers’ at the end of their runs, guests will receive the same attention to detail and unrivaled guest service our Deer Valley team offers at every edge of the mountain.”

New residences like Velvaere offering direct ski-in/ski-out access and the new Grand Hyatt Deer Valley resort with 400 luxury accommodations and exciting food and beverage offerings make this resort the gold standard. “Grand Hyatt Deer Valley is set to redefine alpine luxury, bringing year-round adventure travel dreams to life by blending bespoke elegance, extraordinary amenities and a warm, family-friendly atmosphere,” says general manager Anthony Duggan. “Our commitment to community collaboration and connectivity will also help ensure that we remain rooted in the values that make Deer Valley so special.” Surrounded by the beauty of the Wasatch and Uinta Mountains, the resort’s luxurious guestrooms, suites and now sold-out residences offer a harmonious blend of contemporary design with mountain luxury and charm. Oversized windows in each room frame the iconic Rocky Mountains, Heber Valley and Jordanelle Reservoir outside, while generously sized rooms, spa-inspired bathrooms and spacious walk-in closets complete the modern luxuries inside.