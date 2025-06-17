Clase Azul Debuts A New Expression

Clase Azul México, the Mexican luxury house known for its exquisite spirits and hospitality, has released Clase Azul Tequila Blanco Ahumado. The brand’s most recent icon joins their five existing tequilas and three mezcals. Clase Azul Tequila Blanco Ahumado is achieved by cooking blue agave cores in an oven with ancient origins; a pit dug into the ground and lit with firewood and volcanic rocks. During cooking, the flames that light the firewood barely touch the agave; it is the rocks that transmit the necessary heat. The agave is then shredded before continuing onto fermentation, where the juice and fibers extracted from the plant come together with Clase Azul’s proprietary yeast that was developed from wild varieties selected from their agave fields.

Lastly, the liquid is double distilled in custom-made copper stills. “Looking to achieve a smoky profile for this tequila, I set out to capture the essence of traditional mezcal-making, reinterpreting each stage of the process to elevate the unique character of the blue agave, but this time through a deliberate act,” says master distiller Viridiana Tinoco.

The delicately smoky profile of this unaged tequila captures the transformative power of fire over agave. This tequila features aromatic notes of smoked agave, fresh plum and red apple, and boasts flavors of fresh lemon with a mineral front that gives way to a silky finish with smokey undertones. The semiopaque glass bottle alludes to the smoke during the cooking process, the texture of its dark ceramic base to the volcanic rocks that cook the agave cores, and the cap and emblem, both copper in color, to the stills used to distill the tequila.