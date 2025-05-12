Mercedes-Benz’s Sporting World

View the gallery

Mercedes-Benz has a rich connection with the sporting world. From golf and tennis to Formula 1 and football, the luxury automaker is teaming up on activations surrounding major events. Some exciting new golf partnerships include collaborations with lifestyle brand Eastside Golf on a clothing collection to increase access and equity in the sport. Mercedes-Benz also welcomed professional golfer Ludvig Åberg as a new brand ambassador and the 2025 Masters Tournament App being integration into Mercedes-Benz vehicles. On the tennis front as the season kicks off, Mercedes-Benz was a key sponsor and official vehicle of the recent Mutua Madrid Open, marking 15 consecutive editions of supporting Spain’s most prestigious tennis tournament. The brand made an effort to ensure that guests saw the brand’s new electric CLA, which had its debut on March 13 in Rome. In addition to the CLA display, attendees also got to see the new electric G-Class 580 at the VIP entrance. Mercedes-Benz deployed a fleet of 100 percent electrified official vehicles enabling nearly 9,500 trips with the lowest possible emissions impact. The fleet, clearly recognizable on the streets thanks to its Mutua Madrid Open logo, featured a large part of the brand’s electric range including the luxurious EQS and EQE sedans, EQS SUV, EQE SUV variants and the locally manufactured EQV electric minivan.