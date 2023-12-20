Café Boulud Reopens On Park Avenue

View the gallery

Chef Daniel Boulud has reopened the doors to his Upper East Side institution, Café Boulud on 63rd Street and Park Avenue in partnership with the hospitality division of Barnes International Realty. The Café Boulud brand holds significant meaning to Chef Boulud as it is named after the original Café Boulud which his grandparents opened over 100 years ago outside of Lyon, France. Chef Boulud opened Café Boulud in New York City in 1998 and has since expanded the brand to locations in Palm Beach, the Bahamas and Toronto, with a new Beverly Hills location expected to open next year. “Creating a new home for Café Boulud has been my focus and priority for the last year,” says Boulud. Given the special place it holds in my heart, I feel very fortunate to be able to bring it back to the Upper East Side and look forward to sharing it with our guests. The restaurant will be a vibrant celebration of my French roots and love for New York from our inspired cuisine and warm hospitality to a beautifully designed space and lively atmosphere.” The Chef’s Dinex Group also operates Restaurant Daniel, Le Pavillon, Centurion NY (in partnership with American Express) and the Blue Box Café at the Tiffany Landmark in New York City.

Under the helm of executive chef Romain Paumier, menu highlights include ris de veau “Du Barry” (a glazed sweetbread with ginger jus, cauliflower, toasted oats and purslane), grilled salmon with citrus, cilantro, crudités and spicy avocado dressing and a roasted Pennsylvania duck with persimmon jam, endive and monk peppercorn duck jus. “We are thrilled to bring back such an iconic restaurant, and it is very fitting that 25 years after it first opened, Café Boulud is more relevant than ever as part of the New York dining scene, says Dinex CEO Sebastien Silvestri. The bright and airy space is designed by Jeffrey Beers International featuring art deco and vintage accents, black and white tile, wood floors and vaulted ceilings with decorative, clover-shaped molding. Mirrored panels, velvet green banquets, sculpted bronze, gilded copper and polished stone add additional accents throughout. Maison Barnes will open in 2024 as a bar, dining salon and private dining rooms on site.