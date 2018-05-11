American rock star Lenny Kravitz has been teasing the world via social media with new music for the past few weeks and as of yesterday, announced a surprise new collaboration with leading French Champagne house, Dom Pérignon. Kravitz revealed he will be Creative Director, Photographer and Designer in partnership with the Moët Hennessy-owned Champagne house, which is part of the LVMH wine portfolio, headed by Vice President Niccoló Ragazzoni. The luxury brand is celebrated for launching collaborations across its luxury brands, from artist Jeff Koons to fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, but with Kravitz, the partnership already feels more elevated and full of passion.

The announcement came from the release of a flickering film sequence featuring the four-time Grammy Award winner on a piano at Westlake Studios in West Hollywood, with glasses of none other than, Dom Perignon beside him. Kravitz appears edgy and creative with his signature shades on, while his smooth voice reverberates, “My experience with Dom Pérignon has inspired me so much because… it’s such a different world than what I know.” The video closes with the words, “Rendezvouz. September 2018.”

Since Kravitz was awarded the honor of ‘Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters,’ one of France’s highest cultural accolades, in 2014, he has been continuously focused on breaking international barriers in the music industry, making this an especially inspiring collaboration.

Full details on the project will be released in September 2018, but for now, we can savor the ear candy Kravitz has released ahead of his upcoming album. Watch the official video component for “It’s Enough” below.

Main image credit: Instagram