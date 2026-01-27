Membership Rewards At The Barclays Center

Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment announced plans for an updated premium, event-level hospitality space set to open at Barclays Center at the start of the Brooklyn Nets 2026–27 season. The Barclays Center club renovation kicks off phase three of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment’s ongoing, multi-year $140 million investment to reimagine and modernize the arena experience for fans.

Building on the recently unveiled transformation of the arena’s West End, the updated club will further elevate Barclays Center’s premium offerings by delivering an immersive, design-forward environment that connects fans more closely to the game, the players and Brooklyn’s culture. “At Barclays Center, we continue to invest in spaces that reflect Brooklyn’s identity while redefining what premium fan experiences can be,” says Shanon Ferguson, Chief Hospitality Officer, Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment. “As part of the third phase of our $140 million transformation, this space will bring fans closer to the action than ever before—through its design, its culinary program, and its unparalleled proximity to the game.”

The club will offer a diverse selection of food stations, including carving stations, a pizza oven, fresh sushi, kosher offerings and elevated takes on classic arena favorites. Members will enjoy views of the Brooklyn Nets players as they enter and exit the locker room area on their way to the court, as well as access to the practice court, creating a uniquely intimate connection to the game-day experience. A dramatic 94-foot LED board, stretching the full length of the club, will immerse guests in live game action and arena atmosphere without requiring them to leave the space.

Renovation work for this project will be led by architects at Populous and construction management by Shawmut Design and Construction. Club memberships are available to Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty full and partial season ticket holders, with the space also available for private rentals for select events.