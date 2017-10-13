Driving Bentley Motors’ new hand-built SUV, the Bentayga, anywhere will make you feel like a king but for a weekend escape, it was the perfect family vehicle and surprisingly modest. Northwest of New York City, the Hudson Valley is a laid-back destination, great for a second home or a shorter getaway. Fall is the perfect time to check out the area and visit many farms, as it’s apple and pumpkin season!

Where to Stay:

Hasbrouck House is 17-room hotel set amongst a 1757 Dutch Colonial house and carriage and stable houses in Stone Ridge, Ulster County. Akiva Reich, founder and CEO of Brooklyn-based Gowanus Hospitality, and his partner, Eitan Baron, a property developer, have given this compound a top-down restoration and created spacious suites with plush bedding, Frette linens and Kiehls bathroom amenities. It’s blue-and-gray color palette (with fun touches like Cole & Son wallpaper in the common areas) is warm and inviting and the in-house Butterfield restaurant is a wonderful farm-to-table offering (much of the produce comes from within 35 miles).

Where to Eat:

Cucina is a Woodstock mainstay. Locals and visitors alike come to sample Chef Giovanni Scappin’s deliciously simple Italian fare served in a cozy venue with fireplaces blazing in the colder months. Their housemade pastas and fresh salads are inventive yet classic.

Where to Visit:

Westwind Orchard is the brainchild of fashion stylist Laura Ferrara and her husband Italian chef Fabio Chizzola, who run this farm and apple orchard (where you can pick your own) in Accord. In addition to wood-fired pizzas and donuts served outdoors from spring through fall, the farm boasts a great general store and market offering everything from handmade wood serving boards to jams and honey.

Arrowood Farms Brewery is a new 48-acre brewery and tasting room in Accord that’s getting a lot of local attention. The farm, which was already producing hops and rye, now produces nine tasty artisanal beers, including one made with organic rye. Blake Arrowood and Jacob Meglio are at the helm of this new operation.

Ravenwood Farms has just completed renovations on their 19th century dairy barn, which now acts as a pop-up farm stand in the town of Orchard Park. Partners Chris Lanier and Dana McClure aim to create a space that celebrates New York’s distinct seasonality and offers monthly harvest dinners. The stunning venue is also great for a private event or special occasion venue.