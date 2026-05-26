Room Request! La Joya Sayulita

Sayulita is an “if you know, you know” enclave along Mexico’s Pacific coast in Nayarit, about 45 minutes north of Puerto Vallarta. Long a draw for surfers, creatives and Bohemian travelers, what began as a low-key fishing village has grown into something built-out and undeniably popular. Colorful streets, a strong food scene, beach clubs, boutiques and a party energy carries visitors from morning coffee through late-night mezcal.

Which is exactly why where you stay matters.

Set just outside the center, La Joya Sayulita offers a more considered way to experience Sayulita. Perched above a quiet stretch of coastline, it trades density for space: open-air villas, clean-lined design and uninterrupted Pacific views. You still have full access to town, but on your terms, returning to something calmer and private. It’s that balance that stands out, and one the founders John Huddart and Christina Gooding have been deliberate about shaping, keeping the experience intimate and grounded in the landscape rather than the scene.



DuJour spoke with founder Christina Gooding to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The most requested is the Villa, set along the beach with uninterrupted views over the Pacific. It’s the only accommodation directly on the beach, offering a rare sense of immediacy to the ocean. Guests consistently gravitate toward it for its privacy, elevation, and the feeling of being fully immersed in the landscape.

What makes it so special?

It’s the combination of complete seclusion and direct connection to the ocean. Mornings open with soft light over the water, while at night, the rhythm of the waves becomes almost meditative. The Villa spans two levels, with vaulted ceilings, a generous living space, and a chef-ready kitchen that opens onto walkout terraces with private loungers. Each of the three bedrooms is oriented toward the Pacific, so you can take in the sunset from every room. It’s less about traditional luxury and more about a deeper, elemental intimacy with the landscape.

What is the nightly rate for the villa?

$1200-1500 USD

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

What makes La Joya truly unique is the balance it strikes. The design is simple yet thoughtful, elegant without being excessive. It creates a rare environment where jungle and ocean meet in a way that feels both grounded and elevated. It’s a different kind of luxury, one that isn’t about perfection, but about intention. Guests from all backgrounds feel welcome here. The service is warm and genuine, never forced. The team leads with care, and that translates into an atmosphere where people can truly relax. And while we’re only minutes away from Sayulita, the property feels completely removed, as if you’ve stepped into a much more remote and peaceful world. That contrast is something guests often remember long after they leave.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

Each room has its own distinct character and relationship to the ocean—no two views are quite the same. Some feel more expansive, others more tucked away and intimate. If I had to narrow it down, it would be Bungalow 6. It’s quietly striking in its details. It was also the first structure built on the land, so it holds a special place in my heart. You wake up to the sound of waves below, with panoramic views from bed and terrace—it feels less like a hotel room and more like your own private perch above the coastline.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

If there is one defining feature of the hotel, it is the restaurant, Tekuamana. The concept is rooted in simplicity: fresh, thoughtful, farm-and sea-to-table cooking that respects its ingredients, with sourcing that is organic whenever possible. But what sets it apart is the level of intention behind it. Tekuamana operates as a true scratch kitchen—we bake our own bread daily, prepare house-made ferments, and cook without seed oils, letting the quality of each ingredient speak for itself. The bar follows the same philosophy, featuring small-batch producers and a curated, considered approach to what’s served.

What’s your favorite design element on property? What’s your favorite design element on property?

How the architecture works with the land rather than defining it—everything follows the natural contours of the terrain, creating a sense of flow and quiet restraint throughout the property. There’s an intentional lightness to it, where nothing feels imposed and each space reveals itself gradually.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

Tucked into the property is a contrast therapy circuit—sauna, steam, cold plunge, and an ocean-view hot tub. Even the sauna and cold plunge are positioned to take in the ocean, which makes the experience feel both grounding and expansive at once. Guests often discover it once they arrive, and it becomes a highlight of their stay.