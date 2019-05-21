Room Request! Loews Chicago Hotel

Celebrating the rich history and iconic architecture of Chicago is something the Loews Chicago Hotel prides itself on. Upon approaching the statuesque property, you’re immediately aware of your supreme location which is just off the Chicago River, neighbors to the historic Wrigley Building, and adjacent to the Navy Pier. With such stunning landmarks and world-class cultural moments nearby, the Loews Chicago Hotel is the ideal homebase for exploring Chicago.

But, chances are you might want to indulge in some of the offerings within the hotel. From the charmingly rustic ETA Restaurant + Bar to the relaxed outdoor rooftop lounge, Streeterville Social, the on-site eateries are bountiful, and there is truly something for every moment of the day. Don’t forget to stop by the Starbucks in the lobby for a morning shot of java!

If your goal while in Chicago is to unwind and recharge, head to the hotel’s luxury spa, and prepare for the ultimate experience. With massages, facial treatments, nail services, and more, guests can escape the energetic city and find a calming refuge.

To complement your spa experience, retreat back to your stylish accommodations where you’ll find luxe Garnier-Thiebault linens, plenty of space to unpack and get comfortable, and a Julien Farel professional hair dryer, which in my opinion, is one of the biggest perks that you do not find at many luxury hotels.

Below, Managing Director of Loews Chicago Hotel, Christian Hansen, gives us the inside scoop on the hotel’s most requested rooms.

What’s the most requested room?

Our Lake View Suites as well as our Grand Corner King guestrooms are our most requested rooms.

What makes it so special?

Lake View Suites provide travelers with a unique view, thanks to two walls of floor-to-ceiling windows in both the bedroom and separate parlor. The Lake View Suites are one-bedroom suites with a king bed with Garnier linens. These rooms offer panoramic vistas of the Chicago River, Lake Michigan and the surrounding neighborhood. The bathroom features an oversized stand-up shower, separate tub, double sinks, and a separate water closet. The living area is fully separate from the bedroom, which adds extra privacy and makes this guestroom ideal for families as the sofa is a sofabed.

The Grand Corner King guestrooms allow guests to indulge in two walls of floor-to-ceiling windows that frame expansive views of the surrounding architecture or the Chicago River. The king bed has Garnier linens and the modern bathroom features an oversized stand-up shower.

What is the rate?

The rates vary based on season. The Grand Corner King guestrooms start at $269/night and the Lake View Suites start at $529/night.

What room is your personal favorite?

I love our Lake View Suites as they work well for couples or families. It’s hard not to be impressed with our Navy Pier Suite. This suite is our signature suite and offers magnificent views of Lake Michigan and Navy Pier that can be enjoyed from the bedroom, living room, dining area, and work-out room. The bedroom features a king bed and a master bathroom with oversized stand-up shower, separate tub, double sinks, and separate water closet. There is a separate living room with a dining table and private pantry. The private work-out room features a Peloton bike, treadmill, and TV. There is a separate guest bathroom.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

The hotel was built in 2015, but pays homage to much of the city’s famed architecture and history. Inspiration from two of Chicago’s great architects, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe and Louis Sullivan, can be found throughout the building. The furniture in the lobby pays homage to the materials Chicagoans wear during the winter months and the artwork on the first floor represents Chicago’s history and people. Carl Sandburg’s “Chicago” is written on the inside walls of the guestroom elevators. We have subtle elements that give a nod to Chicago and its proud residents throughout the hotel.