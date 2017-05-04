View the gallery

In the aftermath of a massive earthquake which hit Haiti in January 2010, actor Sean Penn made headlines by almost immediately showing up in the island nation, hoisting supplies and delivering hands-on aid to those affected. Days later, he founded J/P Haitian Relief Organization, ensuring support for the nation’s recovery didn’t fade with the headlines.

Seven years later, Penn remains a fixture on the island. This Friday, he will emerge from the frontlines to throw Haiti Takes Root, J/P HRO’s annual gala benefiting rebuilding and reforestation efforts—all the more vital following last October’s Hurricane Matthew. “We are poised to create real change,” says Penn in a letter to invitees, “In agriculture, forest cover, and overall environmental resilience for Haiti.”

Given the country’s profound need, helping out Haiti seems like a philanthropic no-brainer. Still, event organizers didn’t skimp on big-ticket auction items, which will be announced by event M.C. Gayle King. Click through the buzziest lots, ranging from monumental art to dinner with a former president.