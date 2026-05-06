Dolce & Gabbana “Arte Moda” Arrives At Rizzoli

Since the 1990s, Dolce & Gabbana has consistently taken inspiration from the world of art, drawing upon the evocative power of painting and sculpture to enrich its collections. This dialogue with the artistic world became even deeper and more structured with the launch of Dolce & Gabbana‘s Alta Moda in 2012 and Alta Sartoria in 2015. These two key chapters in the fashion house’s history established an even closer and more conscious connection between sartorial creations and great masterpieces of art, celebrating their uniqueness, excellence, and timeless beauty. The maison has successfully reinterpreted some of the most famous paintings in its most iconic garments: one need only think of the dress featuring Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers,” or the cape embroidered with Caravaggio’s “Basket of Fruit.”

Dolce & Gabbana‘s new book Arte Moda (Rizzoli) book richly illustrates all the artistic sources that inspire the fashion house: from classical art to Byzantine mosaics, from the great Italian Renaissance masters, such as Leonardo, Botticelli, Titian, and Raphael, to the various contemporary movements, like Dalí’s dreamlike surrealism, Jackson Pollock’s Action Painting, Basquiat’s street art and Keith Haring’s graffiti. To celebrate, beginning May 7, 2026, 50 limited edition copies of the Dolce & Gabbana tome will be available for purchase at Rizzoli New York. The book is also available for pre-order.