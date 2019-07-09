Nu Wave Swim’s Sustainable Debut at Miami Swim Week

The annual swimwear celebration dubbed Miami Swim Week will kick off on July 11, welcoming guests to enjoy an eco-friendly tropical oasis at the Miami Botanical Garden. The multi-day experience will showcase notable brands and emerging designers such as Vitamin A, Tori Praver, Parke & Ronen and Bleu Rod Beattie.

From July 11 to 14, designers and brands will be offered presentation packages from Nu Wave Swim and given access to editors, buyers, influencers and socials. The swimwear brand is led by partners Seth Browarnik and Michele Addison, who both believe sustainability in the swimwear industry is crucial. “Being sustainable and making best efforts to use eco-friendly fabrics along with supporting efforts to keep oceans clean directly affects the swim industry,” explains Addison.

The celebration begins on July 11 with Nu Wave’s opening night party followed by days of fashion presentations, wellness activations, and a closing party on the last day. Guests will have the opportunity to look at new designs while learning more about sustainability in the swimwear industry. “It’s about rethinking plastic usage while experiencing an elevated swim activation,” says Browarnik.

A plastic-free policy is just one of the standards being set at the oasis and other brands and designers are encouraged to reach the same goal. Browarnik says he wants the grounds to be completely free of plastic which means, “having all sponsors and partners limit the amounts they use as well for a larger impact.”

To strengthen their passion for ocean conservation, Nu Wave Swim is also collaborating with Facebook and Instagram to promote and advocate for clean water. Many sponsors such as Miami HEAT, Heineken, and Swim Show will be supporting Nu Wave Swim’s debut at this year’s Miami Swim Week.

Click here for more information on Nu Wave Swim at Miami Swim Week and see below for the complete schedule of events for Nu Wave Swim.

THURSDAY, JULY 11

7pm – 10pm Nu Wave Swim Opening Night Party

FRIDAY, JULY 12

11am – 4pm Pro Colombia Presentation

7pm Parke & Ronen Presentation & Cocktail Reception

9pm Vitamin A Runway Show

10pm Nu Wave Swim After-Party @ Nu Wave Swim Bar Bevy Lounge

SATURDAY, JULY 13

6:30am – 10:30am Nu Wave Swim Morning Wellness Program presented by The Sacred Space Miami and Barry’s Bootcamp

11am – 4pm MIAMI Magazine Bungalow Bazaar

6:30pm Gottex Runway Show

9:30pm Tori Praver Runway Show

10:30pm Tori Praver After-Party @ Nu Wave Swim Bar Bevy Lounge

SUNDAY, JULY 14

6am – 7am Nu Wave Swim Morning Wellness Program – Body Glove Create Happiness Sunrise Yoga

7:30am-8:30am Nu Wave Swim Morning Wellness Program presented by The Sacred Space Miami

9:30am – 11am Fashion for Breakfast hosted by Soho Beach House

11am – 4pm MIAMI Magazine Bungalow Bazaar

6:30pm NuWave Collective Runway Show: Charmosa and Revival

8pm Red Carter and Bleu Rod Beattie Presentation, Cocktail Reception, & Nu Wave Swim Closing Party