Travel Diary: Miami Swim Week with Leora Elituv Follow along as the founder of Kisuii takes us through her brand’s exciting Miami Swim Week experience

Written by Atalie Gimmel

This year they had three tents--it’s fun to see how summer wear has evolved in recent years. Travel is no longer a once-a-year getaway, but has become a constant pursuit in some ways thanks to social media. The luxe/contemporary resort wear and swim shopper is a digital nomad, she is the customer that Kisuii caters to. She isn’t traveling to the same places anymore, like her parents did. She is an explorer, and she wants to travel and experience new places. Thus she understands the value of convertibility. She comes prepared. When she travels, she doesn’t want to change her outfit constantly. She transitions her beachwear from beach to brunch, exploring, drinks and then to dinner. Several of our bikini silhouettes are bandeaus and they can easily be layered with our resort wear, or a simple linen shirt and jean shorts!