Travel Diary: Miami Swim Week with Leora Elituv
Follow along as the founder of Kisuii takes us through her brand’s exciting Miami Swim Week experience
Written by Atalie Gimmel
Myself and the Kisuii team stayed at the newly redone Nautilus, a SIXTY Hotel. The hotel has been modernized and is beachy with a mid century feel, and was the perfect location as it’s on the beach and only a few blocks away from the Cabana Show. Although we were too busy to enjoy the amenities, there’s a beautiful salt water pool, tanning beds, cabanas, terrace and beach. The hotel had a great atmosphere with many of the show’s exhibitors along with buyers staying at the hotel. It was especially fun as the Cabana team hosted sponsored events such as yoga, meditation and shadowboxing in the mornings before the show.