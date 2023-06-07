Peter Arnell’s Iconic Vision For The Fountainebleau Brand

American branding expert, designer and executive Peter Arnell, whose new two-volume tome, Peter Arnell Portfolio: 1980-2020 is out now, has been an integral part of creating the influential brand image that Fontainebleau Miami Beach is celebrated for today. Fontainebleau is a leading luxury hospitality brand committed to offering guests exceptional service, style and comfort. Thanks to Arnell’s pioneering vision and strategic marketing acumen (with its iconic ad campaign seen here), the brand is symbol of timeless elegance and indulgence. Arnell’s contribution to Fontainebleau has gone beyond just aesthetics. His approach has also encompassed strategic partnerships and marketing campaigns that have further elevated the brand’s reach and resonance. “Peter Arnell not only created the name for and logo for LIV nightclub at the Fontainebleau which is iconic, as iconic goes, he has changed the projection of where we ever thought the brand would be,” explains Groot Hospitality founder David Grutman. Arnell’s work has ensured that the Fontainebleau brand continually meets and exceeds the changing demands and expectations of the global luxury travel market.