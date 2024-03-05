Fendi Opens A New Boutique In Honolulu

View the gallery

Italian heritage brand Fendi has opened a new boutique at Waikiki’s Royal Hawaiian Center in Honolulu. The a 3,186-square-foot space showcases men’s and women’s leather goods, accessories, ready-to-wear clothing and shoes. Honoring the Roman roots of the Maison, the façade features handmade concrete palm tiles, which recalls the arches of Fendi’s headquarters at Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana. Upon entering, guests are welcomed to the first floor of the multi level boutique, which features the brand’s iconic bags on travertine shelves. The first floor’s men’s universe features green and camel tones, characterized by a curated mix of furniture and palm tiles alongside wooden and raffia elements. Hawaiian Acacia koa wood enriches the space with an exquisite staircase enhanced with a special wall in striped travertine with inserts of the label’s FF codes in red travertine. On the second floor, Patagonia marble and concrete flooring is covered by handmade agave fiber carpets in golden hues, plaster walls are complemented by silver and champagne metal display and shoes are presented on marble shelves. The space is enriched by a dedicated seating area with Fendi Casa furniture, that plays into the raffia and wood accented environment.